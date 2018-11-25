The Utah Jazz found their offensive rhythm and were in control much of the game in beating the Sacramento Kings 133-112 Sunday night at Golden 1 Center.

The win snapped a three-game losing skid and improves Utah's record to 9-11.

Offensive strides

With Donovan Mitchell out with a rib contusion, several players paced the Jazz offense to a strong night. Utah shot 53.3 percent from the field (49 of 92), 33.3 percent from 3-point range (10 of 30) and 75.8 percent from the free-throw line (25 of 33). Utah made nine more field goals than Sacramento and had 30 assists.

Ricky Rubio scored 23 of his 27 points in the first half on 10-of-12 shooting before foul trouble limited him to 27 minutes. Rubio also had five assists. Rudy Gobert added a double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds, as six Jazz players finished in double-figure scoring.

Owning the lane, slowing the break

Utah controlled the paint, with a 49-36 edge in rebounding, including 13-7 on the offensive end. That helped the Jazz own a 66-52 advantage in points in the paint.

Sacramento also went into the night leading the league in fast-break points and Utah held them to just 13 fast-break points — nine under the Kings' average — while the Jazz had 12.

Ending the third quarter strong

With 3:19 to play in the third quarter, Utah held a precarious 81-77 lead. The Jazz finished the quarter strong, though, scoring 10 of the final 13 points in the third, including 3-pointers from both Joe Ingles and Grayson Allen, then pushed that lead to as many as 28 points in the fourth to earn the decisive victory.

