OXFORD, England — Standing in the midst in the benches of an intricately decorated 1700s Anglican chapel on Sunday during the Church of England’s signature Christmas service, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland delivered a message about the comfort he felt at his father’s death because of Christ’s birth.
"To be true to the complete experience we must on occasion speak of Christmases — and other days in our individual and collective lives — that for whatever reason may not be as joyful or do not seem to be 'the season to be jolly,'" Elder Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said.