FULLERTON, Calif. — After Utah's second lopsided loss in the Wooden Legacy tournament Sunday, head coach Larry Krystkowiak knows what his team needs to work on.

Everything.

"We've got to get back to the drawing board, and we have a lot of work to do as a coaching staff to make some improvements," Krystkowiak said after the Utes' 79-57 defeat to Northwestern at Cal State Fullerton's Titan Gym.

One problem re-emerging from Thursday night's 90-79 loss against Hawaii was the players' inability to fulfill assignments or generate any cohesion on the court.

"At this point, we're just not getting enough consistency," Krystkowiak said. "It seems like we have a number of cases where there's one guy who isn't doing his job, and it hurts us collectively. We're putting ourselves in too high of a risk category."

Krystkowiak believes the solution could lie in less being more.

"With these young guys, the simplicity is probably as important as anything — freeing up the young guys' minds, probably pare down some offensive ideas, cut our play list in half and expect some guys to really execute," he said. "We might have to do the some of same thing when it comes to our defensive coverages. Sometimes, we outsmart ourselves.

"We're looking forward to figuring out just what to hang our hat on and make sure we're doing a far better job of doing it."

Against Utah (3-3), the Wildcats (5-1) used their agile, physical defense as their hat rack. Northwestern forced the Utes to commit a season-high 21 turnovers — 13 in the first half — and used them to score 26 points.

Sedrick Barefield led Utah with 15 points, but Donnie Tillman, who scored a total of 30 points in the tournament's first two games, finished with only six against Northwestern.

"I didn't think we were playing very hard on offense in the first half, but they took us out of cuts," Krystkowiak said. "It's the classic Big Ten mentality, where there are some big players all the way around.

"One of the things we can take away is some of that identity. If you don't play that physical and that hard in your practice settings, then you're not exposed to it until you get in a game like this. Then you get overwhelmed."

Utah got overwhelmed early. After Novak Topalovic's lay-in gave the Utes an 8-5 lead, Northwestern forced turnovers on four of Utah's next six possessions. The Wildcats converted all four turnovers into points and moved ahead, 19-10, with 7:37 left in the first half.

"We made some mental mistakes on the turnovers," Krystkowiak said. "Then, through Northwestern's defense, they earned some of those turnovers with their physicality. In practice, we're going to have to get some reps and find a way to simulate that."

Utah narrowed its deficit to 28-24 at halftime, but, early in the second half, the Wildcats made six successive baskets — including four consecutive from 3-point range — to build a 46-34 advantage with 14:39 to play. Vic Law scored 10 points during that spree and finished with a game-high 19 points.