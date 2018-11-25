Following its 33-24 Mountain West road loss at No. 21 Boise State late Saturday night, Utah State football dropped in both national polls but is still ranked 24th nationally in the Amway Coaches poll with 130 votes. USU is also the first team listed among others receiving votes in the Associated Press poll to rank 26th in the nation with 92 votes.

For Utah State, this is the fifth-straight week it has been ranked in the Amway Coaches poll as it climbed as high as 13th in the nation. USU was also ranked for four-straight weeks in the AP poll, getting as high as 14th in the nation, before dropping out this weekend.

Prior to this season, the last time Utah State was nationally ranked was in 2012, when that Aggie team went 11-2 and set a school record for wins as it finished the year ranked 16th in the nation.

Overall, this is just the fourth Utah State team in school history to be nationally ranked in the AP poll, joining the 1960, 1961 and 2012 teams. The 1960 team was ranked 18th and 19th in consecutive weeks, while the 1961 team finished the season ranked 10th and the 2012 team was ranked four-straight weeks and finished the season 16th. One other Aggie squad has been nationally ranked as the 1978 team started the year with a 5-0 record and was 18th in the country in the United Press International poll.

Prior to this season, the last time Utah State received votes in either poll was on October 18, 2015, following its 52-26 home win against then-No. 21 Boise State, as it received seven votes in the AP poll to rank 36th and five votes in the Coaches poll to rank tied for 34th.

Despite its loss this past weekend, Utah State is still 10-2 this season and tied for first place in the Mountain Division of the Mountain West with a 7-1 league record. It is just the third time in school history that USU has won 10 games, along with the 2012 (11) and 2014 (10) teams, while its seven conference wins are tied with the 2013 team for the most in school history. This season also marks the second time in its six years in the MW that it has either won or shared the Mountain Division title.

Utah State, which is bowl eligible for the seventh time in the past eight seasons and will play in its 13th bowl game in school history this year, will learn its postseason destination next Sunday, Dec. 2.