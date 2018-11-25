SALT LAKE CITY — Travelers flying out of and into Salt Lake City International Airport have a great chance of being on time compared to passengers in any big city in the country.

The Air Travel Consumer Report from the U.S. Department of Transportation indicated that 90.4 percent of total flights arrived on time in September — the most recent data collected — among the 30 busiest airports in the United States. Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport was a close second at 90.2 percent. Contrarily, Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey reported the lowest on-time arrivals at 69.9 percent for the month.

The Bureau of Transportation Statistics reported that Honolulu at 88 percent and Salt Lake City at 85.3 percent had the highest on-time arrival performance of the 30 busiest airports for the nine-month, January-September period, while Newark had the lowest at 66.0 percent.

While it's not the first time Salt Lake City has captured a top on-time ranking, it is the result of consistent effort on the part of various groups working to achieve a common goal, explained Nancy Volmer, spokeswoman for Salt Lake City International Airport.

"We work really hard to maintain that status," she said. "It's all the airlines, ground support teams, the (Federal Aviation Administration) and (Transportation Security Administration). We all work together really well to make sure that we can get passengers through and on their way."

When it comes to flights taking off as scheduled, Honolulu was No. 1 at 93.1 percent with Salt Lake City at No. 2 at 89.3 percent, registering the two highest on-time departure performance ratings of the 30 busiest airports in September. Dallas-Fort Worth had the lowest on-time departure performance at 75.6 percent.

Volmer said officials at the airport have regular meetings to coordinate as much as possible to keep flights moving in and out of the airport as timely as possible even when traffic volume is higher during holiday periods. Additionally, they have to include the impact of the $3.5 billion airport redevelopment that's currently underway.

"I've heard people compare it to remodeling your kitchen while you're serving Thanksgiving dinner," she said. "We're lucky right now because mainly that construction is in a place where there are not that many passengers."

The first phase of the project is scheduled for completion in 2020, she noted. As for the airport's lofty status among its large metropolitan peers around the country, she said it is not something administrators and operations personnel take for granted.

"This ranking is something we're very proud of," Volmer said. "It takes effort from the whole team to make sure that we have that No. 1 ranking."

Meanwhile, Honolulu at 91.9 percent and Portland at 86.3 percent had the highest on-time departure performance of the 30 busiest airports for the nine-month January-September period, with Chicago Midway coming in as the lowest at 68.0 percent.

The report showed that among carriers reporting flight operations in September, Alaska Airlines registered the most timely departures at 96.5 percent, followed by Delta Airlines at 93.0 percent and Skywest Airlines at 91.9 percent. Frontier Airlines had the lowest on-time rating at 69.2 percent for the period. The national average was just under 82 percent, the report stated.

For carriers reporting for the January to September period nationwide, Hawaiian Airlines ranked No. 1 for on-time arrivals at 87.5 percent, followed by Alaska Airlines at No. 2 at 83.6 percent and Delta Airlines at No. 3 at 82.6 percent.