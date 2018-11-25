SALT LAKE CITY — Police say a man released from federal prison just two months ago was still wearing an ankle monitor when they arrested him following a hit-and-run accident involving a stolen vehicle.

On Saturday, Unified police say John Jessie Samora, 27, of Magna, was involved in a traffic accident. Two women, aged 30 and 70, received minor injuries, according to police.

Samora, who was still wearing an ankle monitor, ran from the scene. Witnesses followed him to a Walmart parking lot where they lost sight of him, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report. Later, police received a call of a man matching Samora's description running through yards and hiding behind a trailer near 1925 W. 4600 South, the report states.

Officers found Samora behind the trailer and arrested him at gunpoint, according to the report. Witnesses at the crash scene identified Samora because of a tattoo of red lips on his right cheek, the report states. He was arrested for investigation of being in a stolen car and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Court records show Samora has an extensive criminal history in Utah, including several cases of fleeing from police.