SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police recently assisted Wyoming authorities in a child abuse investigation, according to court records.

On Nov. 3, a 6-month-old girl was flown by medical helicopter from Afton, Wyoming, to Primary Children's Hospital after doctors in Afton "located a brain bleed on the child," according to a search warrant unsealed in 3rd District Court.

While at Primary's, doctors discovered "multiple injuries," including a skull fracture, multiple bruises on the neck, left arm, left foot and a broken collarbone in the process of healing that was believed to have been broken two weeks earlier, the warrant states. The "internal head injuries were caused by shaking and or impact," doctors at the hospital told investigators, while "the external bruising...(was) from abuse or rough handling," the warrant states.

"The injuries ... do not appear to be consistent with a six-month-old child’s activities. Many of the injuries appear to be consistent with child abuse and shaken child syndrome," an officer wrote in a second warrant.

Police questioned the girl's mother and boyfriend. According to the warrant, the young girl was driven to a hospital in Wyoming by her grandmother who a nurse described as "very frantic," the warrant states. The child's mother and her boyfriend were also in the car, but "acted standoffish and appeared to have little emotion," the warrant states.

Search warrants were served by a Salt Lake City officer on the couple's cellphones and DNA evidence was also collected. As of Sunday, it was unclear whether Wyoming authorities had made any arrests or if charges had been filed.