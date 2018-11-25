Utah's latest win against BYU — a 35-27 triumph, its eighth straight against the in-state rival — moved the Utes up one spot in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll to No. 17 while keeping them at No. 17 in the latest Coaches Poll released Sunday morning.
Utah State, meanwhile, tumbled to No. 24 in the Coaches Poll after falling to Boise State 33-24 in a game that determined the Mountain West's Mountain Division champion while dropping out of the AP Poll.
Utah (9-3) rallied from down 27-7 late in the third quarter to beat the Cougars, taking its first lead with 3:02 remaining in the game.
Up next for the Utes is the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday (6 p.m. MST, FOX) against Washington, which jumped six spots to No. 10 in the AP Poll and five spots to No. 11 in the Coaches Poll following an Apple Cup rivalry win over Washington State. The Cougars (No. 12 in AP, No. 13 in Coaches) are the only other Pac-12 team in the polls.
The Aggies (10-2) have 92 votes in the AP Poll, tops in the other receiving votes category, after losing their first conference game of the year. Boise State, ranked No. 19 in the AP Poll and No. 20 in the Coaches Poll, will host Fresno State (No. 25 AP, No. 23 Coached) in the MW Championship Game on Saturday. Utah State now must wait to find out its bowl destination.
The latest College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled Tuesday. Utah was No. 17 and Utah State came in at No. 21 in last week's CFP rankings.
Associated Press Top 25 Poll
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 24 total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pv
1. Alabama (61) 12-0 1,525 1
2. Clemson 12-0 1,458 2
3. Notre Dame 12-0 1,409 3
4. Georgia 11-1 1,336 5
5. Oklahoma 11-1 1,266 6
6. Ohio St. 11-1 1,229 10
7. UCF 11-0 1,146 8
8. Michigan 10-2 1,058 4
9. Texas 9-3 959 11
10. Washington 9-3 897 16
11. Florida 9-3 876 13
12. Washington St. 10-2 818 7
12. LSU 9-3 818 8
14. Penn St. 9-3 751 15
15. West Virginia 8-3 672 12
16. Kentucky 9-3 602 17
17. Utah 9-3 536 18
18. Syracuse 9-3 475 19
19. Boise St. 10-2 409 21
20. Mississippi St. 8-4 324 22
21. Northwestern 8-4 322 20
22. Texas A&M 8-4 283 NR
23. Army 9-2 169 23
24. Iowa St. 7-4 116 25
25. Fresno St. 10-2 102 NR
Others receiving votes: Utah St. 92, Missouri 88, NC State 39, Cincinnati 33, Stanford 10, Iowa 4, Appalachian St. 1, Buffalo 1, Oregon 1.