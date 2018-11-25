Utah's latest win against BYU — a 35-27 triumph, its eighth straight against the in-state rival — moved the Utes up one spot in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll to No. 17 while keeping them at No. 17 in the latest Coaches Poll released Sunday morning.

Utah State, meanwhile, tumbled to No. 24 in the Coaches Poll after falling to Boise State 33-24 in a game that determined the Mountain West's Mountain Division champion while dropping out of the AP Poll.

Utah (9-3) rallied from down 27-7 late in the third quarter to beat the Cougars, taking its first lead with 3:02 remaining in the game.

Up next for the Utes is the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday (6 p.m. MST, FOX) against Washington, which jumped six spots to No. 10 in the AP Poll and five spots to No. 11 in the Coaches Poll following an Apple Cup rivalry win over Washington State. The Cougars (No. 12 in AP, No. 13 in Coaches) are the only other Pac-12 team in the polls.

The Aggies (10-2) have 92 votes in the AP Poll, tops in the other receiving votes category, after losing their first conference game of the year. Boise State, ranked No. 19 in the AP Poll and No. 20 in the Coaches Poll, will host Fresno State (No. 25 AP, No. 23 Coached) in the MW Championship Game on Saturday. Utah State now must wait to find out its bowl destination.

The latest College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled Tuesday. Utah was No. 17 and Utah State came in at No. 21 in last week's CFP rankings.

Associated Press Top 25 Poll

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 24 total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pv

1. Alabama (61) 12-0 1,525 1

2. Clemson 12-0 1,458 2

3. Notre Dame 12-0 1,409 3

4. Georgia 11-1 1,336 5

5. Oklahoma 11-1 1,266 6

6. Ohio St. 11-1 1,229 10

7. UCF 11-0 1,146 8

8. Michigan 10-2 1,058 4

9. Texas 9-3 959 11

10. Washington 9-3 897 16

11. Florida 9-3 876 13

12. Washington St. 10-2 818 7

12. LSU 9-3 818 8

14. Penn St. 9-3 751 15

15. West Virginia 8-3 672 12

16. Kentucky 9-3 602 17

17. Utah 9-3 536 18

18. Syracuse 9-3 475 19

19. Boise St. 10-2 409 21

20. Mississippi St. 8-4 324 22

21. Northwestern 8-4 322 20

22. Texas A&M 8-4 283 NR

23. Army 9-2 169 23

24. Iowa St. 7-4 116 25

25. Fresno St. 10-2 102 NR

Others receiving votes: Utah St. 92, Missouri 88, NC State 39, Cincinnati 33, Stanford 10, Iowa 4, Appalachian St. 1, Buffalo 1, Oregon 1.