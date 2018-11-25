SOUTH SALT LAKE — Hundreds of police officers from throughout the state gathered at Intermountain Medical Center late Saturday to pay their respects to a South Salt Lake officer who dedicated his life to serving his community and his country.

David Romrell, 31, who served several tours of duty as a U.S. Marine before becoming a South Salt Lake police officer 11 months ago, was hit by a fleeing vehicle and killed Saturday night. Romrell is the first South Salt Lake officer killed in the line of duty.

South Salt Lake Police Department A South Salt Lake police officer died Saturday evening after he was struck by a vehicle during a confrontation with two burglars, one of whom was shot and killed by police, investigators said.

"As much as we know the risk of this job, we’re not prepared for this. It’s taken us by surprise. It’s very painful,” an emotional Chief Jack Carruth said during a press conference held about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Saturday night, officers were called to a burglary in progress at 3575 S. West Temple. When officers arrived, two men attempted to drive away from the business complex, Carruth said.

"The driver of the vehicle then accelerated toward officers, striking officer David Romrell,” he said.

The officers fired their weapons at the vehicle, striking the driver, Carruth said. The driver, whose name was not released as of Sunday morning, was killed.

Romrell was taken to Intermountain Medical Center where he underwent emergency surgery, but died from his injuries.

"He did everything right but was targeted by this vehicle as it fled,” Carruth said.

Romrell is survived by his wife and a 4-month-old child. Carruth said he was a very humble, soft-spoken man who was "very kind," but also "very squared away." His "passion," the chief said, was serving, first his country as a Marine, then his community.

Officers from across the state gathered at the hospital as Romrell's body was escorted to a local mortuary. His body will now be watched over by officers around the clock until his funeral. Funeral plans were still being worked out Sunday.

As news of Romrell's death spread, tributes from other law enforcement agencies filled social media Sunday morning.

"All of us in the Utah (law enforcement) community have heavy hearts today with the tragic loss of SSLPD Officer David Romrell. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife, child, family and friends. His life of service will never be forgotten. Semper Fi, Marine," the Utah Highway Patrol tweeted.

"God Speed officer Romrell," tweeted Utah Rep. Lee Perry, who is also a member of the highway patrol.

"To the Romrell family and the South Salt Lake Police Department we are so sad for your incredible loss last night. Thank you for your service officer David Romrell," University of Utah AirMed tweeted.

"This is terrible news. Our hearts are broken this morning. God bless this officer and his loved ones. And God bless all the men and women in Blue that put their lives in harms way to keep us safe," added Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox.

