BOISE— No. 21 Utah State's run for a conference title came to an end as No. 23 Boise State defeated the Aggies 33-24.

Jordan Love and the Aggies came out on their first possession on what looked like an effortless touchdown drive, and for a moment it looked like the Aggies would have their own way. However, Kekaula Kaniho of the Boise State picked off Love. Brett Rypien and the Broncos converted that interception into a touchdown, and it became abundantly clear that this game was going to be anything but easy.

Later in the second quarter, Utah State attempted a fake punt snapped to Dax Raymond and the Aggies turned the ball over on downs at the Utah State 34 yard line. Once again, Rypien and the Broncos turned the short field into a touchdown and gave the Broncos a 10-point lead.

From that point on, it was a back-and-forth slugfest between these two ranked teams. Utah State pulled within three after a 45-yard Dominik Eberle field goal with 14:53 left in the game, but the momentum swings weren't done.

Utah State struggled to run the ball as the Aggies managed only 62 yards rushing on the day. Love played his heart out with 348 yards passing and three touchdowns, but it just wasn't quite enough.

Tipa Galeai was ejected for targeting in the fourth quarter and will miss the first half of Utah State's next game. On that same drive, Rypien found Garrett Collingham for a 1-yard touchdown. However, the Broncos fumbled the extra point snap and the try would fail.

Utah State's next drive ended with a 14-yard punt. The Aggie defense stood tall, however, and forced a three-and-out to get the ball back with 4:37 left in the game down nine. After two big penalties that backed Utah State up big, Love found Gerold Bright for a 83-yard TD pass to put the Aggies within two.

But Boise State's Alexander Mattison would not be denied. On the next drive he made a huge 59-yard rush and allowed the Broncos to run out the clock. He would add an exclamation point as he rushed for the final touchdown to put his final stats at 200 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

Utah State's regular season is now at an end, and the Aggies will await news on their bowl destination in the coming weeks.