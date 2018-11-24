SALT LAKE CITY — It can be in late December, 400 miles from home in the Las Vegas Bowl, early September with the season just underway. Or it can be in its traditional time, on a late November night, with nothing on the line except self-respect.

Kyle Whittingham doesn’t make exceptions.

He wants ’em all.

Saturday at Rice-Eccles, Whittingham won his eighth straight game over BYU, his alma mater, 35-27. Now that’s something to rise and shout about. The Utes move on to the Pac-12 championship game Friday against Washington. Once upon a time, the BYU game was the season’s biggest. Now it’s a pit stop along the Rose Bowl Expressway.

It was supposed to be a meaningless game for Utah and a ginormous deal for barely-bowl-eligible BYU. With the Pac-12 title game ahead, why should the Utes care about losing to the Cougars?

They came back from two 20-point deficits and stopped BYU on both third- and fourth-and-one with two minutes to go. Turns out somebody cares. The Utes sold out at Rice-Eccles for the 57th consecutive game. Last time the place wasn’t booked to capacity was in a 2009 win over San Diego State. Oddly enough, that was less than a year after Utah won the Sugar Bowl. But the next June, the Utes were invited to join the conference and interest soared. Of those 57 sellouts, 53 have been standing room only.

It’s probable the place would have been packed on Saturday, regardless of the opponent. The game was the Utes’ finale leading up to the conference title pairing with Washington. But it didn’t hurt that the opponent was BYU, which always brings its own sizable following.

In any case, the game was a normal Utah-BYU event, chippy and dramatic, with some craziness on the field, like two freakishly short punts in crucial situations. Utah took the lead with 3:02 remaining. A previously suspect defense held on both third and fourth downs on BYU’s next-to-last possession. It wasn’t until Jason Shelley’s 33-yard keeper with 1:43 to go that Utah could breathe.

Was anyone surprised?

Yet the week leading up was actually fairly tame. There was the usual social media trash talking that included comparison charts, scripture parodies and even at least one Ted Bundy reference.

Classy.

In honesty, nobody ever called the Utah-BYU rivalry classy. It has been ranked by Athlon Sports as one of the “meanest” in college football. At the same time, it really wasn’t a particularly vicious lead-up week to this year’s game.

The newspapers carried full-page ads with quotes from the AD’s, urging fans to keep it civil. It was … relatively speaking. Nobody released photos of BYU players at Las Vegas strip clubs. No one posted online video of mock baptisms. There were no news reports of vandalism on either campus. Nobody threw garbage at officials as they left the field. Max Hall’s parents didn’t get a beer shower, real or perceived. And unlike the 1999 game in Provo, no one leaped out of the crowd to tackle a Utah flag-carrier, only to get pummeled himself.

That Ute cheerleader was named Billy Priddis.

“The only thing I would change,” Priddis said in 2010, “is that I wish that the fans would just relax and realize it’s just a football game. Enjoy it and have a good time.”

What are the chances of that?

“I still live for the game,” Priddis continued. “I wouldn’t care if Utah lost every game, except I want them to beat BYU.”

That’s where the story has changed into something it wasn’t in 1999 or even 2010. The Arizona State game this year was more devastating for Utah than a loss to BYU. Utah’s biggest game this year was USC or Washington or even Colorado, considering postseason ramifications. Some Utah fans even expressed disinterest in whether the Utes won.

Nobody was saying that on the BYU side.

Whittingham has been fairly upfront about not wanting to play BYU annually. But political pressures dictated otherwise, at least until the contract expires in 2022.

“It’s a normal week, yeah. Not a conference game, but just a normal week,” he said during the days leading up to the game.

Normal Utah-BYU game, too.

It had all the emotion, minus the stakes. But the buildup was tamer than it once was. Maybe it was because of Thanksgiving, or continued calls for civility, or the fact the teams really aren’t all that closely related anymore.

Once the game began, it felt more like old times. Conference or no conference, it’s still enough to draw a crowd.