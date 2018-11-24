SALT LAKE CITY — There is no bowl destination more desirable for Utah football this year, really any year, than the Rose Bowl. Next weekend’s Pac-12 Championship Game, to be played against the Washington Huskies, will decide on that.

In the meantime, bowl watchers, planners and executives from other season-ending showcases have had their eye on the Utes.

On Saturday night it was the Valero Alamo Bowl, which advertises itself as the No. 1 bowl game in the country, outside of the College Football Playoff.

Jack Rogers, the bowl’s senior account manager, was on hand for the rivalry and made it clear that the San Antonio-based bowl is looking hard at the Utes.

“This is our second week in a row here,” Rogers said. “We are still looking at Stanford, Oregon and Cal — because of the CFP (College Football Playoff) there are a lot of moving parts — and we are just out here trying to gage enthusiasm… We have a full house tonight and everyone is really fired up.”

As far as Utah’s chances of securing an invitation to the Alamo Bowl, in the event they fall to the Huskies, Rogers was positive.

“There is some positive vibe there. I know they (Utah) want to come. They were at the Heart of Dallas Bowl last year, San Francisco the year before, and Vegas a couple of times. I think they kind of want to move up and we would love to have them.”

UNFAMILIAR CIRCUMSTANCES: For years now, since declaring independence, BYU has been locked into a Poinsettia Bowl appearance come bowl season.

That all changed when said bowl was canceled last year, and as a result things are a bit of a mystery for the Cougars heading into the postseason.

“We are in the middle of a contract with ESPN to provide us a bowl, it was supposed to be the Poinsettia Bowl, but that went out last year, it was canceled,” BYU associate athletic director Duff Tittle said. “The agreement is that ESPN would find us a bowl. We were told this summer that we wouldn’t find out about (our bowl destination) until Selection Sunday or the next weekend. It’ll be similar to everybody else. That is the situation we are in right now.”

With Arizona’s 41-40 loss to Arizona State Saturday, the Pac-12 will be unable to fill all of its bowl tie-ins, leading to speculation that BYU could be headed to the Cheez-It Bowl, played at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

Still, the Cougars won’t know for sure for at least a week.

“We are just like everyone, just waiting,” said Tittle. “We don’t have a clear idea where it might be at this point. Just glad to be in a bowl game.”

Heading into the year a bowl appearance was THE goal for BYU football, according to Tittle.

“Our goal throughout the year was to get bowl-eligible, making sure that we met that goal for the team,” Tittle said. “We are glad to be in a bowl game. It’ll be good for our young players. All the bowl prep, the extra game will only help our freshmen.”

FOR LAUREN, ALWAYS: Utah’s football team once again wore winged foot decals on their helmets, in memory of fallen track and field star Lauren McCluskey, Saturday night.

BYU did the same, as the teams set aside any and all rivalry vitriol in Lauren’s memory.

Both teams honoring Lauren McCluskey tonight. Thank you @BYUCougars for all you've done to uplift and support during a difficult time!

In response, Jill McCluskey, Lauren’s mother, expressed thanks to both teams on Twitter.

“Thank you BYU Cougars and Utah football for honoring Lauren,” she said.

Utah athletic director Mark Harlan and BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe showcased solidarity over the social media platform as well, with Harlan thanking the Cougars.

“Thank you to BYU football and Tom Holmoe.....at the end of the day, we all are in this together,” said Harlan.

"Thank you to BYU football and Tom Holmoe.....at the end of the day, we all are in this together," said Harlan.

Holmoe, for his part, declared “we are with ALL Utes tonight remembering Lauren and honoring her tremendous spirit.”