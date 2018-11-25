ROY — Ernest G. “Ernie” Jacklin, a longtime high school coach and teacher who guided Roy High’s football program to the only state football championship in school history in 1981, passed away on Nov. 18, just 12 days before his 81st birthday. His funeral was Saturday.

Born in Heber City on Nov. 30, 1937, Jacklin graduated from Wasatch High School and BYU and began his coaching career at Park City High. He coached from 1962-68 at North Summit High, where his team won a state football title, spent one year at Viewmont High, and then served as head football coach at Roy High from 1970-84.

Among his most notable Roy High players were Jim McMahon, who went on to star at BYU and in the NFL, and current Roy High head coach Fred Fernandes.

After a second-place finish in the state playoffs in 1980, the Royals, with Coach Jacklin’s son Wade starring as the team’s starting quarter-back, claimed the state championship the next year with a narrow victory over Bountiful in the title game. He was named Utah High School Coach of the Year in 1981-82 and was later honored by the Utah Sports Hall of Fame.

Jacklin was an extremely dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving in numerous callings, including in several bishoprics, as a missionary, and as an ordinance worker in the Ogden Temple. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carolyn, their six children, 20 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.