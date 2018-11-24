In a surprise to many, the BYU Cougars lead the Utah Utes 20-0 at halftime of their annual game Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Twitter certainly provided some strong reaction from both sides during the first half. Some of the top tweets:
There was especially strong reaction to the play of BYU freshman quarterback Zach Wilson, who was 11-of-16 for 137 yards and two touchdowns passing and ran for 57 yards on seven carries.
There were plenty of people who openly wondered how much the Utes care about the game given that they'll play in the Pac-12 Championship Game next week.
The rivalry certainly has a history of producing dirty plays, but the first half was quite clean, with the exception of one incident.
Cameras caught Ute (and former Cougar) linebacker Francis Bernard punching Wilson.