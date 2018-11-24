In a surprise to many, the BYU Cougars lead the Utah Utes 20-0 at halftime of their annual game Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Twitter certainly provided some strong reaction from both sides during the first half. Some of the top tweets:

There is a whole heck of a lot of football left to play tonight but I don't know that you could have scripted a better first half for BYU. — Jeff Hansen (@rakoto10) November 25, 2018

Pretty good first half imo — Robby McCombs (@rtmccombs) November 25, 2018

This looks like old BYU — Dr. Derwin L. Gray (@DerwinLGray) November 25, 2018

A couple more touchdowns and BYU will be able to rest their starters — Patrick Kinahan (@PKKinahan) November 25, 2018

If ute fans don’t care about this game then why is it a sellout? utes suck. — TaloTBS (@TaloTBS) November 25, 2018

All streaks have to come to an end. Frustrating it’s happening in this fashion, getting completely blown off the field. — Babushka (@andrew_g_utes) November 25, 2018

Right now BYU just wants it more. SMH. — Alex Markham (@AMarkhamRivals) November 25, 2018

This is pathetic. — Frank Dolce (@TheHumanDetour) November 25, 2018

Gotta say, Utah’s defense not being able to get off the field is not something I expected tonight. — Guy Incognito (@StaircaseWhitt) November 25, 2018

I trust that Utah will figure this out at Half Time...still a very frustrating and embarrassing First Half. Based on the First Half, if BYU wins, they deserve it. But don’t think Utah can just drop this game and then magically show up in the Ship. 🤷🏽‍♂️ hope they finish this one — Isaac Asiata (@AsiataFive4) November 25, 2018

There was especially strong reaction to the play of BYU freshman quarterback Zach Wilson, who was 11-of-16 for 137 yards and two touchdowns passing and ran for 57 yards on seven carries.

Great start by the Cougars. Love the way @zachkapono is playing with no fear in his first Holy War as a true freshman, special player! @BYUfootball — Alema Harrington (@AlemaHarrington) November 25, 2018

Zach Wilson is dialed in. I'm here watching him on the sideline. He's yelling at his boys and has them sky high and with a 13-0 lead. — Hans Olsen (@975Hans) November 25, 2018

Zach Wilson is on a flipping mission right now. he was just called to the Salt Lake City Rice Eccles mission.@BYUfootball — Brady poppinga (@BradyPoppinga) November 25, 2018

ZACHARY MAX HALL STEVE YOUNG JIM MCMAHON WILSON — Robby McCombs (@rtmccombs) November 25, 2018

There were plenty of people who openly wondered how much the Utes care about the game given that they'll play in the Pac-12 Championship Game next week.

Not going to discredit BYU. They are outplaying Utah and obviously want it more. It's clear the Utes are unprepared and mentally checked out. — Kevin Graham (@KGrahamSports) November 25, 2018

Pretty obvious who wanted to win Utah-BYU game more this year. Utes look arrogant and uninspired. This is no fluke. Cougars playing like the better team. — Tom Wharton (@TribTomWharton) November 25, 2018

BYU's domination of Utah in the 1st half inversely reflects the disparity in states of the programs. Utah has sights set higher (Rose) and isn't locked in. — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) November 25, 2018

BYU keeping the pressure on making huge plays!

Utah's defense looks disinterested. — Hans Olsen (@975Hans) November 25, 2018

The rivalry certainly has a history of producing dirty plays, but the first half was quite clean, with the exception of one incident.

Cameras caught Ute (and former Cougar) linebacker Francis Bernard punching Wilson.