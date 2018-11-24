Four Cougars scored in double figures as BYU women’s basketball won its fourth-consecutive game in a 76-69 victory over California Baptist on Saturday in the SDSU Thanksgiving Classic.

“We didn’t play one of our best nights, but I was happy to get the win tonight,” BYU head coach Jeff Judkins said. “Shale Salmon had one of the best offensive games in her career, and Paisley Johnson had a great tournament as well. We have to learn to play better together.”

Salmon, Johnson and Shaylee Gonzales all had career highs in points with 19, 20 and 22, respectively. Chase was the other Cougar in double digits with 11 points. Gonzales also had her first double-double with 10 rebounds to go along with a game-high eight assists. Johnson and Gonzales were both named to the SDSU Thanksgiving Classic All-Tournament team.

BYU struggled to shoot the ball in the first quarter, making just 4-of-14 shots for 29 percent shooting. CBU, on the other hand, made four of its eight 3-point attempts to take a 20-13 lead after the first 10 minutes.

The Cougars missed four-consecutive shots early in the second quarter to allow the Lancers to open their first double-digit lead of the game, 25-15. BYU then turned around and made four shots in a row to bring it within four, 27-23. Gonzales hit her second 3-pointer to cap off a 7-0 BYU run to take the team's first lead of the quarter, 31-30, and put Gonzales in double digits with 10.

BYU’s defense forced four CBU turnovers in the final minutes of the first half to take a 36-33 lead into the break. Gonzales led BYU in points, rebounds and assists with 14, seven and four. Chase led the defense with a game-high three steals in the first half. Salmon added eight points and five rebounds. BYU’s 23 points in the second quarter were the most for a single quarter this season.

Johnson hit a 3-pointer to open the second half, which put her in double digits with 10 points. Gonzales hit another 3-pointer to give her a career-high three makes from distance, but CBU fired back with one of its own to tie the game at 42 midway through the third quarter. The Lancers stayed hot from behind the arc, making their 11th three to go up 50-46 with 4:26 left in the third quarter.

Salmon contributed well on offense for the Cougars in the third quarter, tying her career high of 14 points with three minutes remaining. She then set a career high of 15 on a free throw just seconds later. Johnson hit two jumpers in the final minute to bring BYU within three, 58-55, heading into the final quarter.

Chase reached double figures early in the fourth quarter with 10 points. The game remained close throughout the period, but BYU used a 6-0 run to take a 71-66 lead in the final minute. Gonzales and Johnson both reached career highs in points in the final quarter with 21 and 19, respectively. CBU was forced to foul in the final seconds, and the Cougars made their free throws to secure the victory.