Jake Toolson scored 17 points and Conner Toolson added 15 to lead Utah Valley to a 74-68 win over North Dakota on Saturday evening at the UCCU Center. The win pushes UVU's home win streak to 16 games — the third-best active home win streak in the nation.

"I'm really proud of our guys," said Utah Valley head coach Mark Pope. "Winning 16 straight games at home is not easy. There are only four other teams in the country right now to reach that mark. We plan on keeping the streak alive here at the UCCU Center. We were good on the glass tonight, but we just didn't have the energy tonight. We're just happy to keep the streak alive. This home court has been magic for us, and we plan on keeping it going."

UVU's first four made shots of the game were all from long range as the team took a 12-4 lead into the first media timeout. Utah Valley then used a 7-3 run during a one-minute span to take a 20-9 advantage with 12:15 left in the first half. UND countered with an 8-3 run to cut the UVU lead to six points, 23-17, with 8:44 remaining. The two teams then played even the rest of the half as the Wolverines took a 40-32 lead into the break.

North Dakota opened the second half on a 15-6 run during a 7:25 span to cut the UVU lead to just one point, 48-47, with 11:52 left to play. North Dakota tied the game, 55-55, with 7:48 to play and then took its first lead of the game on an Aanen Moody 3-pointer to lead 58-55 with 7:12 remaining. UVU responded by outscoring the Fighting Hawks, 18-12, the rest of the way to secure the 74-68 win.

Jake Toolson scored his team-high 17 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field, including a 3-of-4 mark from long range. He also knocked down 6-of-7 shots at the charity stripe and pulled down six rebounds with two assists.

Conner Toolson hit 6-of-12 shots from the field, including three shots from beyond the arc for his 15 points. Isaiah White also reached double figures with 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting. White had seven rebounds with two blocks. TJ Washington just missed a double-double with nine points and nine assists.

As a team, Utah Valley shot 50.9 percent (28-of-55), including a 45.5 percent (10-of-22) mark from 3-point range. The Wolverines held North Dakota to 45.2 percent shooting. UVU out-rebounded UND, 35-30, on the night.

Conner Avants led North Dakota with 20 points, while Cortez Seales helped with 19.

Utah Valley continues play at home against Western State on Wednesday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m.