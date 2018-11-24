PROVO — The BYU men's basketball team (5-2) received an early-season gut-check on Saturday when it was handed a 76-62 loss to Houston (4-0) at home, ultimately doubling over in a second half where the visiting Cougars dictated the pace, shut things down on the defensive end and eventually rolled. The end result was a sobering loss for the home Cougars, who had won five straight coming in, with the team leaving knowing a lot needs to be get fixed moving forward.

For the game TJ Haws led all scorers with 25 points, which included a 6-12 effort from behind the arc. Yoeli Childs also proved efficient for stretches, finishing with 16 points and nine rebounds, despite receiving almost exclusive double-teams throughout his 34 minutes of play.

But as for other contributions, they came somewhere between inconsistent to nonexistent throughout much of the game.

"They defended the post the whole game. We just couldn't hit shots. We made some poor decisions in the second half and there's not much more to it," Childs summed up.

The second half saw Houston go on a 10-0 run early to extend a 37-32 halftime lead to 47-34 with 15:24 remaining. A Childs 3-pointer cut the lead back to 10 before a 12-3 run by the visiting Cougars extended their lead to 59-40 with 11:14 left to play, all but burying any legitimate shot at a comeback.

"They sped us up a little bit, and we got a little frustrated because we had a hard time scoring, so we kind of over-penetrated a couple of times," said BYU coach Dave Rose. "They got total control of the tempo of the game. … We just got outplayed."

Haws was a little more blunt in his assessment of Houston's second-half dominance, stating, "They punched us in the mouth in the second half, and that can't happen."

BYU came out able to answer most everything Houston threw its way, fighting back on most every occasion with Haws leading the charge, finishing with 14 of his team's 32 first half points and Childs contributing 11.

The second half saw Houston take control with perhaps an even more aggressive defensive pressure applied with no player outside of Haws or Childs able to step up. McKay Cannon and Dalton Nixon both managed five points scored late, with Jahshire Hardnett and Zac Seljaas contributing four apiece, but with how Houston chose to defend throughout, those scant contributions weren't nearly enough.

"We're capable of making wide-open shots, and we need to do that," Rose said. "I also think that when they're going to double our post player, that that's the way you need to attack it. Now we just have to figure out how we can be more efficient and execute better."

BYU also had a rough go on the defensive end, with a game plan of allowing Cedrick Alley Jr., who came in hitting on just 27 percent of his 3-pointers, his opportunities from behind the arc. The plan backfired big, however, with Alley converting on 5 of 8 3-point attempts en route to 19 points scored.

"The guy we decided to come off of a little bit — he ends up hitting five 3s," Rose said. "So they just outplayed us. They did a great job of staying with their game plan and making it work for them."

BYU will next travel to take on Illinois State and then Weber State before returning home to face Utah State on Dec. 5.