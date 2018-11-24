SOUTH SALT LAKE — South Salt Lake police said in a statement shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday that "numerous officers are involved in an active critical incident" in the area of 3244 South and 300 West.

The Utah Transit Authority also issued an alert that a bus bridge was activated between its Meadowbrook and Millcreek stops "due to police activity."

Northbound FrontRunner riders traveling to the football game between BYU and the University of Utah "are advised to alight" at the Salt Lake Central station, the agency said, and a TRAX "shuttle train" will run from that station to the University Medical Center stop.

Details about what the police response was for could not immediately be confirmed. More information will be reported as it becomes available.