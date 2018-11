BOISE — The 21st-ranked Utah State Aggies and the 23rd-ranked Boise State Broncos will face off Friday night in Boise for all the marbles in the Mountain West Conference's Mountain Division.

The winner will play in next week's conference championship game.

The Aggies enter Saturday having won 10 straight games this season, while the Broncos have beaten Utah State the last two years and four of their last five meetings overall.

