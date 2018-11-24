No. 21 Utah State (10-1) at No. 23 Boise State (9-2)
THE BASICS
- Kickoff: Saturday, 8:15 p.m.
- Albertsons Stadium (36,387)
- FieldTurf
- TV: ESPN
- Livestream: WatchESPN
- Radio: AM-1280/FM-92.3
- Weather: Clear, temperatures in the low 30s
THE STAKES
- For Utah State...The Aggies are looking to finish the regular season undefeated in Mountain West Conference play.
- For Boise State...Entering the game with one conference loss, the Broncos will be aiming to earn the MWC’s Mountain Division title, which will go to the winner of the game.
THE TRENDS
- For Utah State...The Aggies have won 10 straight games overall after falling in the season opener to the Michigan State Spartans.
- For Boise State...The Broncos have won the last two meetings between the two teams and four of the last five.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jordan Love, Utah State quarterback: The sophomore has thrown for 2,845 yards with 25 touchdowns and four interceptions on the season.
Brett Rypien, Boise State quarterback: The senior has thrown for 3,270 yards with 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions on the year.
KEY MATCHUP
Utah State’s running backs vs. Boise State’s rush defense: While a lot of attention will rightly be on the quarterback showdown, the game will feature a strong Aggie running attack against a stout Bronco rush defense. Utah State enters the game 31st in the country in rushing yards on the season with 2,382, while Boise State is 28th in the nation in run defense, having given up 1,418 yards on the ground this year.
QUOTABLE
"We’ve anticipated that if we’re going to go to the championship game, it’s going to have to go through Boise. But, anytime you have a big game, it’s almost nice to just focus on that. There’s not really anything else going on. It’s either we beat them and we go to the championship game or we don’t. So, it’s very cut and dry as to what we need to do. There is not a lot of distraction besides that.”
—Utah State linebacker Chase Christiansen
“I hope we play our best football at this time, and we’re getting to play against someone playing their best football, too.”
—Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin
NEXT UP
The winner of the game will play in the Mountain West Conference championship game on Dec. 1, while the loser won’t play again until its bowl game.
UTAH STATE SCHEDULE
Aug. 31—Michigan State 38, Utah State 31
Sept. 8—Utah State 60, New Mexico State 13
Sept. 13—Utah State 73, Tennessee Tech 12
Sept. 22—Utah State 42, Air Force 32
Oct. 5—Utah State 45, BYU 20
Oct. 13—Utah State 59, UNLV 28
Oct. 20—Utah State 24, Wyoming 16
Oct. 27—Utah State 61, New Mexico 19
Nov. 3—Utah State 56, Hawaii 17
Nov. 10—Utah State 62, San Jose State 24
Nov. 17—Utah State 29, Colorado State 24
Nov. 24—at Boise State, 8:15 p.m.