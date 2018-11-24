No. 21 Utah State (10-1) at No. 23 Boise State (9-2)

THE BASICS

Kickoff: Saturday, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, 8:15 p.m. Albertsons Stadium (36,387)

FieldTurf

TV: ESPN

ESPN Livestream: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Radio: AM-1280/FM-92.3

AM-1280/FM-92.3 Weather: Clear, temperatures in the low 30s

THE STAKES

For Utah State ...The Aggies are looking to finish the regular season undefeated in Mountain West Conference play.

...The Aggies are looking to finish the regular season undefeated in Mountain West Conference play. For Boise State...Entering the game with one conference loss, the Broncos will be aiming to earn the MWC’s Mountain Division title, which will go to the winner of the game.

THE TRENDS

For Utah State ...The Aggies have won 10 straight games overall after falling in the season opener to the Michigan State Spartans.

...The Aggies have won 10 straight games overall after falling in the season opener to the Michigan State Spartans. For Boise State...The Broncos have won the last two meetings between the two teams and four of the last five.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wade Denniston Utah State sophomore quarterback Jordan Love warms up prior to the Aggies' game against New Mexico on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah.

Jordan Love, Utah State quarterback: The sophomore has thrown for 2,845 yards with 25 touchdowns and four interceptions on the season.

David Zalubowski Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien warms up before an NCAA college football game against Air Force, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Brett Rypien, Boise State quarterback: The senior has thrown for 3,270 yards with 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions on the year.

KEY MATCHUP

Utah State’s running backs vs. Boise State’s rush defense: While a lot of attention will rightly be on the quarterback showdown, the game will feature a strong Aggie running attack against a stout Bronco rush defense. Utah State enters the game 31st in the country in rushing yards on the season with 2,382, while Boise State is 28th in the nation in run defense, having given up 1,418 yards on the ground this year.

QUOTABLE

"We’ve anticipated that if we’re going to go to the championship game, it’s going to have to go through Boise. But, anytime you have a big game, it’s almost nice to just focus on that. There’s not really anything else going on. It’s either we beat them and we go to the championship game or we don’t. So, it’s very cut and dry as to what we need to do. There is not a lot of distraction besides that.”

—Utah State linebacker Chase Christiansen

“I hope we play our best football at this time, and we’re getting to play against someone playing their best football, too.”

—Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin

NEXT UP

The winner of the game will play in the Mountain West Conference championship game on Dec. 1, while the loser won’t play again until its bowl game.

UTAH STATE SCHEDULE

Aug. 31—Michigan State 38, Utah State 31

Sept. 8—Utah State 60, New Mexico State 13

Sept. 13—Utah State 73, Tennessee Tech 12

Sept. 22—Utah State 42, Air Force 32

Oct. 5—Utah State 45, BYU 20

Oct. 13—Utah State 59, UNLV 28

Oct. 20—Utah State 24, Wyoming 16

Oct. 27—Utah State 61, New Mexico 19

Nov. 3—Utah State 56, Hawaii 17

Nov. 10—Utah State 62, San Jose State 24

Nov. 17—Utah State 29, Colorado State 24

Nov. 24—at Boise State, 8:15 p.m.