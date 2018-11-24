Britain Covey has seen a lot of Utah-BYU games – most of then through blue tinted glasses.

But the Ute receiver says the “weirdest” game he ever saw was the 2012 contest. That was the year Utah fans rushed the field three times before the Utes were declared winners.

As the clock expired, a BYU pass fell away and Ute fans tumbled out of the stands. But officials said a second remained. The Cougars set up for a field goal that was blocked. End of game. Or not. Fans had rushed onto the field before the play was over. Officials reset the clock with a second remaining.

A third time BYU got a chance — a 37-yard field goal attempt that would have tied the score. But the ball hit the upright.

Finally fans could storm the field unhindered.

“I think the weirdest game was probably where the kick was blocked after they stormed the field and got the penalty,” Covey said. “I think I’ve been to every one since I was little.”

Growing up, Covey was a BYU fan.

“It’s hard for me to talk about, because up until I was about 16, I was on the other side. I mean the pass to Harline, Max Hall to Andrew George — at the time they were exciting games. Now I’m all Utes. It’s just a fun history of great games.”