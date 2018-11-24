SALT LAKE CITY —

I raced home from work shortly after 5 p.m. to view the World Series. It was Oct. 17, 1989, and I was living and working in Northern California as a young editor for an afternoon daily newspaper. On this day the excitement was palpable in the Bay Area because the San Francisco Giants were taking the field against the Oakland A's in a long-hoped-for World Series matchup.

That's when the earth shook.

The epicenter of the soon-to-be-named Loma Prieta earthquake was about 10 miles northeast of Santa Cruz, and its force was felt throughout the greater Bay Area. Our own home in Napa was about 90 miles from that epicenter and the quake sounded like a semi rolling right by our house. Then it was the house that rolled. I've been in other earthquakes and it usually feels like a strong sustained shake or a sharp jolt, almost like a loud, violent bounce. But this quake rolled from south to north, from one side of the house to the next. The TV flickered off and it was difficult to stand for the 15 seconds it lasted. A photo of my wife and I taken when we were engaged crashed to the floor and for years we kept it in the same cracked frame reminding us of the quake.

Early reports suggested that hundreds would be dead in freeway collapses and destroyed buildings in Oakland, San Francisco and Santa Cruz. But when the dust settled and the recovery was complete, the death total stood at 63.

Consider this: The death toll rising from the ashes of the Northern California Camp Fire that wiped out the town of Paradise is now 84, with 500 still unaccounted for. Three others were killed in a devastating fire in Southern California the same week.

It follows last year's crushing fire in Santa Rosa and Sonoma, Napa and Lake counties, the so-called Tubbs Fire that killed 22 people in Sonoma County alone and destroyed more than 5,600 structures, wiping out whole neighborhoods.

It took only a year for the Tubbs Fire to be replaced as the most destructive in California history by the Camp Fire, and it means fires have replaced earthquakes as the greatest fear for many in the state. Throughout the West, including in Utah, as climate change and growth combine to increase risks, a new normal is emerging.

Drought, fire, change.

Friday the White House released a major scientific report issued by 13 federal agencies making dire predictions about the impact of climate change. The Fourth National Climate Assessment, mandated by Congress, issued the following warning:

"The impacts of climate change are already being felt in communities across the country. More frequent and intense extreme weather and climate-related events, as well as changes in average climate conditions, are expected to continue to damage infrastructure, ecosystems, and social systems that provide essential benefits to communities. Future climate change is expected to further disrupt many areas of life, exacerbating existing challenges to prosperity posed by aging and deteriorating infrastructure, stressed ecosystems, and economic inequality"

Part of the report contains a section on water:

"Rising air and water temperatures and changes in precipitation are intensifying droughts, increasing heavy downpours, reducing snowpack, and causing declines in surface water quality, with varying impacts across regions. Future warming will add to the stress on water supplies and adversely impact the availability of water in parts of the United States."

There is a desperate need for science to replace politics in the way climate change is discussed and decisions are made. There are signs that that may happen.

Earlier this month, prior to the report, Deseret News reporter Amy Joi O'Donoghue wrote the following about the new reality in Utah:

"Utah is plunging ahead on developing pilot projects for water banking, looking to shore up supplies in times of drought but preserve users' water rights that aren't being exercised."

Water will remain key to Utah's economic prosperity, in everything from agriculture to housing starts, from protecting the watershed along the Wasatch Front to attracting a second Olympic Games to Utah — no water, no snow, no Olympics.

And then there are those drought-fueled fires.

On Aug. 30 the Deseret News wrote: "Utah's fire season has weeks to go but has already burned through $75 million, 186,000 acres and destroyed close to 100 homes." In that story, also written by Amy Joi O'Donoghue, Utah officials lament the "horrible" fire season that was exacerbated by some horrible decision-making. State and federal officials have to find a way to communicate and work together to manage forest lands.

Each state can take from this report a strong sense of purpose about the support needed to address the real threats facing each community and the economies of the states and the nation. In Seattle there is a threat to the salmon industry. In the Carolinas and along the Gulf Coast states, it's the threat of more intense hurricanes wiping out whole communities.

There is much to be thankful for this weekend, including the winter weather that has put new snow into the mountains even as Thanksgiving leftovers were being consumed. But with thanks for the rain and snow comes a realization that now is the time to prepare for a future that looks much different then the past.