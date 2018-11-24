SALT LAKE CITY — Senator-elect Mitt Romney already has plans to hold a fundraiser in next week for his newly formed political action committee.

The Utah Republican is hosting the event Tuesday night in Washington for his new Believe in America PAC, according to Politico. The fundraiser would be the PAC’s first.

Attendees are reportedly being asked to donate $5,000.

Michael McCollum Adams and Lauren Hamel, both of whom served as top fundraisers for outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., are organizing the event, according to Politico. Ryan was Romney's' running mate in the 2012 presidential election.

Believe in America PAC and Team Mitt, a Romney-backed joint fundraising committee, were created a day after the Nov. 6 midterm election, according to Federal Election Commission filings. Both can be used to send contributions to GOP candidates.

Romney, who will replace retiring seven-term Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, campaigned for Republicans inside and outside Utah during the last election.

Brad Crate, the chief financial officer for Romney's two presidential campaigns, is listed as treasurer for both the Believe in America PAC and Team Mitt. He headed Romney Victory, Romney's joint fundraising committee in 2012, administering accounts that spent an estimated $1 billion.

Crate, founder and president of Red Curve Solutions in Massachusetts, also set up two joint fundraising committees for President Donald Trump — Trump Victory and the Trump Make America Great Again Committee in 2016.

Romney raised about $5 million in his Senate race, which he easily won. He spent last week in orientation meetings in Washington as he prepares to take office in January. He tabbed Matt Waldrip, a longtime aide who managed his Senate campaign, as chief of staff.