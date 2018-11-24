Utah State women's basketball (2-3) wraps up its run at the Nugget Classic in Reno, Nevada, this weekend as the Aggies take on Colorado (4-0) on Sunday, Nov. 25, at noon MT.

Sunday's game will be streamed live on the Mountain West Network. Radio coverage will be provided by 92.3 KBLU with Jaden Johnson on the call. Live stats and play-by-play information will be available through Sidearm, while updates will also be provided through the team's social media outlets. Links to each option will be available online prior to every game.

JR Payne opened her third season as Colorado's head coach with a 4-0 record after the Buffaloes defeated Northern Colorado, 77-69; Colorado State, 59-40; North Carolina, 86-74; and Nevada, 65-52. Overall, Payne is 36-32 at Colorado and 137-145 in her 10 years as a collegiate head coach.

Colorado is led by senior guard Kennedy Leonard, who averages 17.8 points, 6.3 assists and 3.3 steals per game; freshman forward Sirena "Peanut" Tuitele, who averages 7.5 rebounds per game; and sophomore guard/forward Mya Hollingshead, who averages 1.3 blocks per game.

Utah State lost 55-46 in its first game of the Nugget Classic to USC (5-0) on Friday. The Aggie bench led the effort with 31 of the Aggies' 46 points. Freshman guard Steph Gorman led the way with 14 points, while sophomore guard Emmie Harris and senior center Deja Mason added 11 and six, respectively. Mason also led Utah State on the glass with seven rebounds. Utah State shot 36.2 percent (17-of-47) from the field, 42.9 percent (6-of-14) from behind the arc and 75.0 percent (6-of-8) at the free-throw line. USC shot 37.3 percent (19-of-51) from the floor, 26.3 percent (5-of-19) from the 3-point line and 54.5 percent (12-of-22) at the free-throw line.