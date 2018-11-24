SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Mia Love conceded the hotly contested 4th Congressional District race to Ben McAdams in a phone call Saturday.

McAdams tweeted that Love called to "graciously congratulate me on the outcome of the election. I thanked her for her service to our state and country. I wish her the best. There’s a tremendous amount of work to get done and we need bipartisan unity to do it."

The Democratic Salt Lake County mayor defeated the two-term Republican by a scant 694 votes, just 21 votes beyond the margin that would have allowed Love to request a recount.

McAdams ended up with 134,964 votes to Love's 134,270, winning the Nov. 6 election with 50.13 percent of the vote to 49.87 percent.

Love, who was traveling with her family over the Thanksgiving holiday, said in a statement earlier this week that she would hold a news conference at Utah GOP headquarters Monday "to discuss the race." She said she planned to call McAdams "shortly" now the that the results were in and the election was over.

Final vote canvasses in counties in the 4th District were approved Tuesday. The election results become official Monday, when state officials approve the canvass.

McAdams has called for unity since claiming victory.

"Governing is about what we have in common. That's what I'm looking at now," he said Tuesday. "We've seen robust discussion over the last several months about what may divide us. Now its time to talk about what brings us together."

More than $10 million was spent on the race. McAdams now joins a Democratic majority that will take control of the U.S. House in January, something he said would benefit Utah.

Love lost her first congressional race in 2012 to former Democratic Rep. Jim Matheson by only 768 votes before defeating Democratic challenger Doug Owens in 2014 and 2016.