Eric Stephens

The Red Lion Thanksgiving Classic, hosted by Dixie State, began with Westminster versus Western Oregon University. The Wolves increased a three-point first-half lead to nine, defeating the Griffins, 68-59.

Senior Jai Jai Ely scored a three for the opening points of the game. With four minutes remaining in the half, the scored was tied 21-21, and neither team had led by more than four points. A seven-point run gave the Wolves their largest lead of the half, but Westminster answered with a 6-2 run to finish the half down by three, 31-28.

Westminster went 7-of-22 from the field in the second half, allowing Western Oregon the chance to increase its lead to 14 points. Going 17-of-21 from the free-throw line helped the Griffins get back into the game, but the lack of field goals proved too much to overcome.

Westminster finished 28-of-36 from the free-throw line, 3-of-10 from three and 14-of-42 from the field.

Ely grabbed eight rebounds and led the team with a season-high 18 points. Sophomore Brandon Warr recorded a double-double with 10 rebounds and 10 points. Senior Jacob McCord put 10 points on the board for the Griffins.

Westminster is back in action Saturday against Academy of Art at 5 p.m. Links to watch the game and live stats are available online via the Westminster men's basketball schedule page.

Eric Stephens is the Director of Athletic Communications and Events for Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah. Westminster is a member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference at the NCAA Division II level.

