The Red Lion Thanksgiving Classic, hosted by Dixie State, began with Westminster versus Western Oregon University. The Wolves increased a three-point first-half lead to nine, defeating the Griffins, 68-59.

Senior Jai Jai Ely scored a three for the opening points of the game. With four minutes remaining in the half, the scored was tied 21-21, and neither team had led by more than four points. A seven-point run gave the Wolves their largest lead of the half, but Westminster answered with a 6-2 run to finish the half down by three, 31-28.

Westminster went 7-of-22 from the field in the second half, allowing Western Oregon the chance to increase its lead to 14 points. Going 17-of-21 from the free-throw line helped the Griffins get back into the game, but the lack of field goals proved too much to overcome.

Westminster finished 28-of-36 from the free-throw line, 3-of-10 from three and 14-of-42 from the field.

Ely grabbed eight rebounds and led the team with a season-high 18 points. Sophomore Brandon Warr recorded a double-double with 10 rebounds and 10 points. Senior Jacob McCord put 10 points on the board for the Griffins.

Westminster is back in action Saturday against Academy of Art at 5 p.m. Links to watch the game and live stats are available online via the Westminster men's basketball schedule page.