No Donovan Mitchell for much of the game and a healthy dose of LeBron James spelled doom for the Utah Jazz, as the Jazz dropped their third straight game on Friday at the Staples Center to the Los Angeles Lakers, 90-83.

Utah's 83 points were the second-lowest scoring output of the season. With the loss, the Jazz falls to 8-11 on the year.

Mitchell goes out early

After a 2-of-9 shooting night, Donovan Mitchell exited the game early in the second quarter. The Jazz reported that Mitchell had a rib contusion. Mitchell would not return to the game, and Utah was without its biggest offensive threat for the rest of the game.

Jazz struggle offensively

With their best scorer out of the game, the Jazz struggled on offense, scoring just 83 points. Utah shot just 17.4 percent from 3-point range, making just four 3-pointers all night. The Jazz shot 38.8 percent from the field, and 76.5 percent from the free-throw line. Alec Burks led Utah with 17 points off the bench.

LeBron takes over the fourth

Although Brandon Ingram led the Lakers in points with 24, LeBron James scored 22, going 4 for 6 with nine points in the final period. LeBron's 3-pointer with three minutes left gave the Lakers momentum, and his block of Burks' shot with the Jazz down by five with 27 seconds left all but sealed the game.

