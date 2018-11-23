FULLERTON, Calif. — Sedrick Barefield's late offensive power enabled Utah to earn its first victory in the Wooden Legacy tournament Friday night.

Barefield scored 16 of his season-high 26 points in the final 10 minutes, as the Utes repelled Grand Canyon for a 75-66 win at Cal State Fullerton's Titan Gym.

Donnie Tillman added 14 points and Both Gach contributed 10 points in his first start for the Utes (3-2), who will conclude the tournament Sunday at noon against Northwestern.

Barefield — who scored just eight points in the first half — made nine of 16 shots for the game, including four of eight from 3-point range.

"We did isolate him late in the game and gave him some space," Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said. "Once he gets going, he's pretty dynamic."

Grand Canyon's coach, former NBA All-Star Dan Majerle, elaborated.

"We knew he could attack, get to the basket, pull up, shoot jump shots," Majerle said. "We just couldn't guard him. He took advantage of us."

Enabling Barefield's heroics was the presence of Gach at point guard, with Barefield moving to shooting guard. Gach responded with 10 points, four turnovers three assists, three rebounds and a steal in a season-best 22 minutes.

"One of the things we were thinking about was taking Sedrick off the ball," Krystkowiak said. "He's expected to do a lot. It's a grind. So we put Both at the point guard and had Sedrick play our off guard. Maybe that had something to do with giving him a little relief and not having to be responsible to enter our offense all the time."

"Both really stepped up. He had a nice floor game and was dialed in defensively."

Utah built a 24-8 advantage, its largest of the game, with 9:16 left in the first half. But the Antelopes (3-3) narrowed their deficit to 48-47 with 9:51 to play. Then Barefield went to work.

The senior transfer from SMU made a 3-point shot with 9:25 left, then added another 1:10 later, enabling the Utes to expand their lead to 54-47 with 8:15 left.

GCU drew within 58-52 but with 4:08 remaining, Barefield fired another 3-point shot to put Utah ahead, 62-51.

"He was just the hot hand at the moment," said Tillman, who scored 11 points in the first half. "We've got multiple guys on the team who are like that. At the end, it was Sedrick's turn. The ball kept going in, so why not feed him?"

After the Antelopes closed the margin to 63-55, Barefield became his most devastating. With 1:54 to play, the senior converted another 3-pointer, got fouled by GCU's Alessandro Lever in the process and made the ensuing free throw to give the Utes a 67-55 advantage.

While Barefield energized the Utes' offense, his teammates held GCU to just two baskets in a span of nearly nine minutes. Changing to a zone defense proved pivotal for Utah.

"We had a hard time guarding them in the post, and we kept sending them to the foul line," Krystkowiak said. "We thought the zone might take them out of that process. It was a big change in the complexion of the game. Sometimes, it takes a different pitch to get them out of their rhythm."

Barefield contributed to that defensive effort: "He was as dialed-in defensively as I've ever seen him play," Krystkowiak said.

The victory provided a dramatic contrast from Thursday night's 90-79 loss to Hawaii, which led the Utes by as many as 23 points.

"We got knocked to the mat last night," Krystkowiak said. "In a tournament like this, you get to see what you're made of. We really played connected basketball. We shared the ball and made some good shots all the way through the roster.

"I felt we played as hard as we've played all year. Winning is a good medicine. The guys earned it."