SALT LAKE CITY — Utah will face Washington in the Pac-12 Championship Game Friday (6 p.m., FOX) at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The Huskies (9-3, 7-2) claimed the North Division with a 28-15 victory over Washington State on a snowy night in Pullman,

The outcome isn’t exactly good news for the Utes (8-3, 6-3). They’re just 1-11 all-time against Washington. Utah’s lone win in the series was a 34-23 decision in Seattle in 2015.

Earlier this season, the Huskies defeated the Utes 21-7 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Myles Gaskin ran for 143 yards and a touchdown in the Sept. 15 meeting. Utah turned the ball over three times in the loss.

“We had some chances but we couldn't capitalize,” Whittingham said at the time. “When you play a team that good you better capitalize on those opportunities."

After Friday’s Apple Cup, Washington coach Chris Petersen told FOX Sports that he wanted to think about the matchup with Utah in about three hours.

“They’ve got a good squad and we were lucky to go over there early in the season,” Petersen said. “But much different teams now, this late in the season.”

RIVALRY DOWN UNDER: “No idea, mate, no idea.” That’s what Utah punter Mitch Wishnowsky said folks in his native Australia know about the Rivalry Game between Utah and BYU.

However, it didn’t take Wishnowsky long to be brought up to speed when he joined the Utes.

“You sort of learn pretty quickly, the rivalry,” Wishnowsky said. “You see stuff on Twitter that BYU fans write, stuff like that. No one likes to lose to them.”

FIRST THINGS FIRST: Although the BYU game may not count for anything but pride in terms of ramifications for Utah, it’s still important to the Utes — even with the Pac-12 title game looming.

“I think there’s a little bit more to it just because of the rivalry thing,” said center Lo Falemaka. “But, yeah, definitely another game that we want to take care of.”

Linebacker Cody Barton made it clear the Utes weren’t looking ahead.

“We’re putting everything we’ve got into the BYU game,” he said.

EXTRA POINTS: Six of Utah’s seven straight wins over BYU have come by a combined total of 24 points . . . The Utes have made 89 tackles for loss and 31 sacks this season . . . Utah’s senior class, playing their final game at Rice-Eccles Stadium, has a 34-16 record.