CORINNE, Box Elder County — A man was shot in the arm at a duck club Friday after a dog reportedly bumped into a shotgun and it discharged.

The man was taken to a Brigham City hospital and later admitted to McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden due to the serious bleeding.

Box Elder County Chief Sheriff's Deputy Dale Ward said the incident happened at 4 p.m. at the Chesapeake Duck Club.

"The dog either tipped the shotgun over or bumped into the shotgun or something along those lines. The firearm went off and the round struck the victim in the forearm," Ward said.

He said the injury is not considered to be life-threatening and no foul play is suspected.

Ward said this wasn't the first time a dog has been implicated in shooting a hunter in Box Elder County.

"I think it was about five years ago, we had another incident," he said. "The gentleman had his dog in the boat, the gun was leaning out of the boat, and somehow the dog fired that weapon and shot that guy. Situations happen. People get careless."