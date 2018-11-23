The 35 acres at Temple Square were lit up brightly Friday night to usher in the 2018 Christmas season with song, festivity, a chance for reflection and sharing with family and friends. In addition to the lights, there are handmade paper lanterns bearing the message of peace in various languages. Holiday celebrations were also held in multiple other locations in Utah, including a tree lighting ceremony at Canyons Village at Park City, where revelers could sip hot cocoa during the drizzling weather, and a lighting ceremony at the Gallivan Center. Rain and snow showers are expected to continue through Saturday, before the Wasatch Front dries out Sunday through Wednesday. Another wet storm moves in Thursday.

