SALT LAKE CITY — Sophomore Dani Drews wanted to give Utah’s seniors the best possible regular-season finale the volleyball team could muster.

The Brighton alum delivered her second-record breaking performance in a week to help Utah finish Pac-12 conference play on a three-match win streak that included upsetting No. 15 USC on the road.

“I think a lot of us were thinking just to play hard for the seniors,” said Drews after leading Utah to a 25-23, 22-25, 31-29, 25-16 win in front of an impressive holiday weekend crowd. “We put everything we have into the game for them. It’s their last chance to play at home, and we wanted to make it a good experience for them.”

If Drews’ performance was a tribute to the seniors, it was an impressive homage. She set the three-set kill record on Wednesday, and she broke the four-set kill record Friday afternoon with 30 kills and a .367 hitting percentage.

Kenzie Koerber added 13 kills, and setter Bailey Choy was a machine, earning 51 assists and 12 digs. Idaho freshman Megan Yett earned 12 kills and 18 digs in the win.

Drews said she wasn’t thinking about records, just playing her best for the seniors, the fans and as a prelude to the NCAA Tournament.

“I just want to keep playing clean and consistent, and do whatever I can to get a win,” Drews said. “(The crowd) was so awesome. I love playing at home.”

The team’s two seniors had to rely on their teammates as one is injured and one plays a reserve role. Middle hitter Berkeley Oblad, who missed nearly all of the season due to injury, was honored before the match alongside outside hitter Lauga Gauta.

Gauta saw action in all four sets, earning two kills, an assist and a dig. Gauta came to Utah her junior season after playing two years at Northwest College in Wyoming for two seasons.

“It was tough at first,” she said of the transition. “I think this environment was really good for me. I felt like it was good in academics and just overall with the coaching staff. I thought It was a really good place for me.”

She said her last regular season match was similar to her last collegiate season – not what she expected.

“My whole thing was work hard, no matter what happens,” she said. “This season, I didn’t really get as much playing time as I hoped, but overall, I think my team did a really good job of staying steading and (improving).” She said the women she competes with make it easy to stay positive and make the most any and all court time.

I’m a positive person, and I really think the bench people, that’s what we call ourselves, we’re really close,” she said. “If we go in, we take advantage of it. If we don’t go in, we cheer our butts off.” Her favorite aspect of her last home match was the third set – a 31-29 Utah win.

“I love those kinds of games,” she said. “It was so much fun. The team is just so happy, playing well, and I think the home crowd really helped us.”

Utah head coach Beth Launiere praised her team for playing well in all aspects of the match but said it was Utah’s serving that gave them the edge in a very statistically tight game.

Utah had eight aces, while Colorado had just three.

“We just have a bunch of good servers that can move it around, serve it tough,” Launiere said. “A lot of them can serve short.”

Utah played with confidence, even when Colorado’s defense, led by a brutal block, turned the momentum in the Buffaloes favor. Utah won that thrilling 31-29 set when Drews put the ball away off a bump set, turning what looked to be a free ball into a scorching back-row kill.

“I was worried about this match because they’ve (Colorado) has been playing very, very well,” Launiere said. “They’re battling for an NCAA bid.”

In fact, Colorado upset No. 16 Oregon on Nov. 16 and then swept No. 25 UCLA on Wednesday. Both teams were on a three-match win streak when they met in Friday’s season finale.

The NCAA selection show is Sunday at 6:30 p.m.