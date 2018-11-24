PROVO — The BYU men's basketball team (5-1) has won five straight after an 86-70 loss to Nevada, but will have its work cut out when taking on Houston (3-0) Saturday night at the Marriott Center.

Coached by Kelvin Sampson, the visiting Cougars proved an ability to play with the nation's best last season when they lost to Michigan 64-63 in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The Wolverines went on to advance to the championship game where they lost to Villanova 79-62.

"It'll be a battle," said BYU coach Dave Rose about Saturday's game against the team he played for during his collegiate career. "Obviously we're dealing with one of the best coaches ever at this level. He's taken three or four teams to the NCAA tournament and I know a lot about where he's been and what he's done...I have a ton of respect for Coach Sampson."

Rose played for Houston as part of the so-called "Phi Slama Jama" period in the early 1980s during which he was a co-captain on a team that featured future NBA greats Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler.

"There was a time in my life where there weren't too many days that went by that I wouldn't think of actually being the coach there someday," Rose said. "My path didn't lead that direction, so the last eight or 10 years I've followed them with great interest."

Houston poses a formidable guard line led by leading scorer Armoni Brooks (20 points per game) and Corey Davis Jr. (17.7 ppg.)

BYU is coming off what most consider its best showing of the year, a 105-78 win over Rice where BYU's starting guards, Jahshire Hardnett and TJ Haws scored 20 and 18 points, respectively. Houston squared off against the same Rice team on Nov. 14, getting by the Owls 79-68.

BYU has played all three teams Houston has played against on the early season. Houston beat Alabama A&M 101-54, the same team BYU defeated 91-60 on Nov. 17. Houston then defeated Northwestern State 82-55 with BYU taking down the same team 82-57 back on Nov. 13.

Saturday's game starts at 4 p.m. MST and will be televised live on BYUtv.