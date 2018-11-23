SALT LAKE CITY — Authorities in Oregon are investigating the killings of two Salt Lake men.

Just after 3 a.m. Friday, officers with the Oregon Department of Public Safety in Grants Pass received a 911 call reporting a "disturbance" and that "there was a firearm involved," according to a statement from the department. Officers arrived at the scene to discover two men who were dead.

Officers detained a third man who was "involved," according to the statement.

Later, the department announced that Trevor A. Gilmore, 44, of Grants Pass, had been arrested for investigation of two counts of aggravated murder and unlawful use of a firearm.

"Details of this incident are not clear at this time," police said.

The deceased men were identified as Justin Scott Severnak, 38, and Christopner Wayne Lyon, 42.

According to a GoFundMe link set up for the men, both were from Utah.

"We lost two of our best family members and we need to fly them home to Salt Lake City, Utah from Oregon as well as our entire household," the fundraising link states.

Tributes and messages of condolences filled social media and the GoFundMe page Friday.

"I can't believe the news I got this morning. I wish it wasn’t true. Two more people in my life that i cared for (were) taken from me and from their families," one man wrote on Facebook. "We lost two good men last night."

"Everyone is in shock, it’s so unbelievable," another wrote on GoFundMe while making a donation. "We love you guys so much and your children and families are in our hearts."

"Rest In peace homie Justin Severnak!!! I pray for his babies as they try to make sense of why (their daddy's) gone! Heart breaks for him and his loved ones!!!! Fly with the angels Stacks," stated another message on Facebook.

The Josephine County District Attorney's Office and Oregon State Police assisted with the investigation.