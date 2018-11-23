PROVO — It’s been 15 years since weather played a significant role in a BYU-Utah game.

In 2003, the Utes and Cougars squared off in a contest that featured bitter-cold temperatures, wind and periodic snow at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Utah won, 3-0, snapping BYU’s NCAA-record 361 games without being shut out and the Utes clinched their first outright conference championship in 46 years.

BYU cornerback Jernaro Gilford, who now coaches the Cougar corners, played in that game.

“I remember it being cold and snowing. I hate to say it, I remember losing 3-0 to Utah,” Gilford said. “It was like cold, man. It was snowing. It was a defensive game. It was fun with (former BYU defensive coordinator) Bronco (Mendenhall) and (former Utah head coach) Urban (Meyer) going head-to-head. It was some great schemes.”

For Saturday’s game at Rice-Eccles Stadium, the weather forecast is calling for rain and snow during the day. By kickoff time, temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s.

BYU coach Kalani Sitake is not concerned about the weather.

“We’ll play in whatever conditions that are out there. Snow, sleet, let it all happen. I really don’t care. I’m not factoring weather into the game,” he said. “I’m looking more at the fundamentals, the scheme, the energy, the passion. Those little things will help win the game for us. Weather is not going to be something we’ll focus on although it will be a factor.”

“Both teams play in it. We’ll deal with it. Snow doesn’t really bother me,” said quarterbacks coach Aaron Roderick. “The hardest thing to play offense in is heavy winds. But if it rains or snows, no big deal.”

PREPPING FOR UTAH’S DEFENSE: BYU quarterbacks coach Aaron Roderick has been trying to get freshman quarterback Zach Wilson ready for a hostile environment and a stingy defense at Utah.

How will Wilson respond at Rice-Eccles Stadium?

“We’ll find out. Something exciting’s going to happen Saturday night. Who knows what it is?” Roderick said. “He’s shown a lot of maturity up to this point. Obviously, this is going to be the biggest stage he’s played on, the rivalry and all the passion that’s involved in this game, I’m sure there will be a lot of emotions he’s going to have to manage. My job is to help him get ready to play and try to help him channel all that emotion into his preparation.”

Roderick said it’s important that the Cougars establish a run game against the Utes.

“Those guys are tough against the run. But if it becomes just a pass every play, that would be a tough way to go,” he said. “We’ll try our best to achieve some sort of balance. It is tough sledding. (Wilson will) have to complete some passes, too. They can get up and press and play man coverage. It’s the same defense they’ve been running for a long time. They’re really good at it. We’ll have to find a way to move the ball and find some balance.”

FRIENDS TURNED FOES: BYU freshman defensive end Devin Kaufusi and Utah sophomore wide receiver Britain Covey grew up playing football together in Provo.

They’ll be lining up against each other Saturday.

“Britain and I are best buds. I talk to him every day. We’ve been playing football since kindergarten,” Kaufusi said. “It’s crazy to think that he’s going to be on the other side. He’s a great guy. It’s been proven what he’s done up there and the leadership role he has up there. I’m just excited to see him. He’s the man. He’s a guy you want on your team.”