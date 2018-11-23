Glen Stubbe, Star Tribune via AP
WEST WENDOVER, Nev. — Legal recreational marijuana sales are on the way to final approval in West Wendover on the Utah line, where the City Council already has agreed to a medical marijuana dispensary.

The Elko Daily Free Press reported Thursday the West Wendover City Council voted 3-2 on Tuesday to prepare a draft ordinance allowing recreational sales. The first reading will be at the Dec. 4 council meeting and second reading on Dec. 18.

Mayor Daniel Corona says the marijuana sales will create 38 local jobs. Earlier this year, Corona vetoed a council move to block recreational marijuana sales.

The request to bring the measure back to the council came from its newest council member, Kathy Durham, who was sworn in earlier in the meeting.

One of the councilmen who had opposed recreational use, John Hanson, was defeated in the November election.

Associated Press