SALT LAKE CITY — Utah coach Kyle Whittingham has never really worried about outside noise. In fact, he pretty much tunes it out. Such is the case about never winning the Pac-12 South and going to the conference championship game.

The mere mention, thereof, hasn’t been bothersome — especially now that the Utes are headed there six days after the Rivalry Game with BYU.

“I don’t pay any attention to that stuff. We just keep working hard and keep trying to recruit the right way,” Whittingham said. “I’m just elated for our players. They’ve worked so hard and have been so resilient and have overcome a lot of adversity this year. To come out with the South championship, that’s a great thing for them.”

Whittingham has pretty much operated on an even keel since co-coaching the 2005 Fiesta Bowl with Urban Meyer and then taking over as head coach of the Utes. His 119 wins are second only to Ike Armstrong (141) in program history.

Throughout the 14-plus seasons, Whittingham acknowledges he has evolved as a coach.

“I hope so. I hope I’ve learned a little bit in what ... 55 years or whatever ... I’ve been here,” joked the 59-year-old, who has been on the Utah staff for the past 25 seasons.

This is the fifth consecutive Utah team to post a winning record and 12th in 14 seasons under Whittingham to finish with more wins than losses. The 2018 team, though, is one of the more special teams he has coached.

“This is one of my most enjoyable years in working with this group. This group is phenomenal to work with,” said Whittingham, who praised their leadership and personality. “I love being around them. So it’s been a very enjoyable year.”

While noting that every team has its own personality, Whittingham explained that the current squad “is just so positive and upbeat.” They also have a lot of energy and consistent leadership.

Consistency may best describe the coach. His approach has been steady through turbulent times (5-7 seasons in 2012, 2013) and supreme success (13-0 and a 2009 Sugar Bowl win over Alabama).

“There is no gray area. As a player, you know exactly what you are supposed to do — when you mess up and when you do the right thing,” said defensive line coach Lewis Powell, who also played for Whittingham. “Now that I’m working for him, it’s the same thing.”

Whittingham makes it clear what he expects from the coaches and their position groups.

“He’s steady, but he’s a great guy and has been an awesome father figure and all that for me,” Powell said. “I came here a young kid, moved here from the island, and he’s been a big influence in my decision to become a coach and he’s been an awesome guy. He does a good job.”

Armed with seven straight wins in the Rivalry Game, the addition of what had been an elusive Pac-12 South title has added to Whittingham’s legacy.

Powell noted the latter has special significance.

“It’s huge for everybody — for the program and we’re all happy for the players. But we’re also fired up for him,” he said. “It’s been an exciting year. We’ve been through some adversity but the guys fought through it. We’re excited and we’re going into this week just excited to see the guys play another game.”

As Utah prepared to face BYU, junior defensive end Bradlee Anae acknowledged Whittingham’s steady approach.

“He’s pretty consistent. Win or lose, he’s the same guy,” Anae said. “He doesn’t change up.”

However, winning the Pac-12 South revealed something about how Whittingham operates.

“He was more invested in us, how we take it,” Anae said. “He knows that we sacrifice a lot for it and he was just there to guide us to it.”

When asked if it was a relief to finally prevail in the Pac-12 South for the first time since joining the conference in 2011, Whittingham said otherwise.

"I wouldn't say a relief,” he responded. “It is something we have been working for since we got in the Pac-12 and I think this was the year we were more equipped to get it done as far as depth goes and being able to withstand some personnel losses.”

Whittingham noted that the conference schedule also provided a tough road. The Utes played the top four teams in the North Division and didn’t face the bottom two.

“But our guys never backed down from anything and kept fighting and kept swinging,” Whittingham said. “It is great to see them write this chapter of Utah football history because that is what it is. The first South Division championship and these are the guys that did it."

