PROVO — It would be difficult to overstate how much the Rivalry Game means to BYU coach Kalani Sitake.

In his final college football game 18 years ago, he helped the Cougars beat Utah in dramatic fashion at Rice-Eccles Stadium in what was also legendary coach LaVell Edwards’ final contest.

Two years ago, Sitake — who spent a decade as an assistant at Utah — saw his team fall 20-19 to the Utes as quarterback Taysom Hill was stopped on a two-point conversion attempt with 18 seconds left.

In 2017, BYU posted an abysmal 4-9 record, including a home loss to Utah, and missed out on a bowl game for the first time since 2004.

When the Cougars visit the Utes Saturday (8 pm., MST, FS1) in the regular-season finale, Sitake's team has already clinched bowl eligibility, which is a big deal for the program.

But there's another big goal in Sitake's sights — beating Utah — and ending a seven-game losing streak to the archrivals.

“For us, it’s let’s empty the tank. We have nothing to save it for. We’re going to be able to recover after this game for a couple of weeks,” Sitake said. “We don’t even know which bowl game we’re going to. Really, this is all that matters.”

This is the first time the rivalry game has been played in late November since 2010. While the Utes still have the Pac-12 Championship Game to play next week, the Cougars' season comes down to this.

BYU (6-5) hasn’t beaten Utah (8-3) in nine years, but Sitake is embracing this challenge.

“It would be a good time to start fast, finish strong and play all 60 minutes as hard as we could. It would be a good time for us to play a complete game and maybe our best game of the year,” he said. “It’s a really important game for us and we’re approaching it that way. We’ll do whatever it takes to win. … It’s not just another game. It’s the most important game of our season right now. It adds a lot of expectations and pressure on our players and I’m OK with it.”

The Cougars are two-touchdown underdogs against the Pac-12 South Division champions.

“Not a lot of people are picking us to win,” Sitake said. “That’s OK. I don’t mind being in this position.”

The reality is, 17 of the last 20 rivalry games have been decided by one score.

“It’s really competitive. There’s a lot of people that care about it. We definitely do,” Sitake said. “It’s an important game to me and to our coaches, our administration and our fans especially. Our players are excited for this game.”

Of course, Sitake spent 10 years on the other side of the rivalry under coach Kyle Whittingham at Utah. Sitake has talked many times about his friendship with Whittingham.

“He’s a friend of mine. But football comes down to the players,” Sitake said. “We’re familiar with each other but the players don’t have the history we have. It’s going to come down to them.”

BYU quarterbacks coach Aaron Roderick, who was a Ute assistant for 12 years, expressed his admiration for Whittingham this week.

“Kyle’s a great coach. I learned a ton from him and I know Kalani did, too,” he said. “He’s as good as it gets. He’s one of the best head coaches in college football.”

Roderick said his knowledge of Whittingham’s defense probably won’t help much.

“Maybe a little bit. They’re just really good,” he said. “There are a lot of teams that know them really well and play them every year but can’t score on them.”

Having been around this rivalry for so many years, Roderick knows BYU-Utah isn’t just another game.

“It’s a rivalry game. There’s so much excitement and passion for this rivalry. I’ve been on both sides of it. Regardless of which side I was on, I wanted to win for everybody that’s invested in it,” Roderick said. “You want to win for your players, coaches and their families and of course the fans who give everything they have to their side of it. You feel an obligation to give everything you have to it. It’s definitely different than every other game.”

Capping the regular season with an upset of Utah would be a significant achievement for BYU, adding to the accomplishment of being bowl-eligible.

“We had a few (games) that we let slip away this year but we also won a couple that maybe people didn’t think we would win,” Roderick said. “The ups and downs have been good for our young team to learn from. To get to six wins shows some improvement. It would be nice to get another one.”

While indications are that BYU will be invited to a bowl game, the Cougars don't have an automatic tie-in.

“Nothing’s a guarantee yet because we haven’t received an invitation,” Sitake said. “It would help to have seven wins. That would be really good. Let’s try to get a guarantee this weekend. That would help beating a ranked team at their place.”

• • •

Cougars, Utes on the air

BYU (6-5)

at No. 17/18 Utah (8-3)

Rice-Eccles Stadium Saturday, 8 p.m.

TV: FS1

Radio: ESPN 700AM/KSL 1160AM