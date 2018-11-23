SALT LAKE CITY — Even with the convenience of Cyber Monday sales after Thanksgiving, people still lined up early to take advantage of the Black Friday doorbuster deals.

Many stores' sales started in the middle of Thanksgiving Day, which Salt Lake Best Buy employees said was actually busier than Friday morning this year.

Dayne Moore was the first of about 100 in line at Best Buy Friday before the store's 8 a.m. opening. He arrived to get in line about 1 a.m., just after the store's Thanksgiving Day sale ended. He had one goal in mind: A 55-inch Sharp Ultra-HD 4K smart TV for $249.99, normally $449.99.

"I do this like once in a blue moon," he said. "But this was good enough to get me out of the house."

Laura Seitz, Deseret News Dayne Moore, right, waits in line for the opening of Best Buy in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. Moore arrived at Best Buy at 1 a.m. to purchase a television.

About 30 people in line behind Moore were there for the same deal, but he was the only one there for the first four hours, he said.

TVs of all sizes and prices were on sale, stacked up at the front of the store for easy access.

The first few people in line who were not buying TVs were there for a heavy duty outdoor speaker, a vacuum and a TV sound bar.

As the morning went on, customers' interests diversified.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News Melanie and Kacee Arrington purchase a television at Best Buy in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News Justin White of Ogden pulls away from Target with his truck full of stuffed animals in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. White started in Ogden and drove to three different Targets to meet his goal of purchasing 11 stuffed animals for his nieces and nephews.

Alan Jasenovic and his son Simon, 10, came to the Salt Lake Best Buy from Wanship to stock up on 4K ultra-high definition blu-ray discs. The two had 12 movies and counting as they shopped.

"Earlier this year we bought a 4K TV, so we're trying to find as many of those as we can for a good deal," Jasenovic said. "I already have a huge collection, and some of them I'm double dipping because the image apparently is much, much better."

Many other customers were there with family making a day out of the sales.

Aspen Echelmeir browsed Amazon Echo devices while her dad looked at new TVs.

Jetta, Sherie, Susan and Laura Lamprecht were out on Black Friday as part of a yearslong family tradition.

Jetta Lamprecht and her daughter Sherie have shopped Black Friday together for the past 15 years or so, they said.

Granddaughters Susan and Laura Lamprecht and Sherie's nieces joined in a few years ago and they have all enjoyed shopping the sales together ever since. The group had already been to three stores earlier and planned on another two or three. They had secured a number of items, such as a sound bar, a GPS, a smartphone-controlled light switch, and an Instapot.

They group said they sometimes go out with certain products in mind after researching online and in newspaper ads, but other times they just go and see what deals they can find.

Leslie Baird, her daughter Morgan Campbell, and Campbell's daughter Cyatel were at Target on Friday morning. They also like to spend time shopping together on Black Friday, and, also like the Lamprechts, got an Instapot.

"It's fun. Every year, whether we buy anything or not, we come," Morgan Campbell said.