PLEASANT GROVE — A Pleasant Grove High School teacher was charged Friday with having sexual contact with a student in his classroom.

Kenneth Columbus Ayers, 41, of Pleasant Grove, is charged in 4th District Court with unlawful sexual contact, a third-degree felony.

In April, a 17-year-old boy went to Ayers' classroom after school for help with an assignment. While the two were alone in the classroom, Ayers performed a sex act on the boy, charging documents state.

The boy told Ayers "some personal problems he was having" and "requested sexual contact" from him, according to a police affidavit. The boy made the request with a written note. Ayers kept the note and police found it at his house after serving a search warrant, according to the report.

The boy later confessed what had happened to his clergy, who in turned called to report the incident to police in November, the affidavit states.

Ayers' employment status with the Alpine School District was unknown Friday, but his name and picture are no longer on the high school's website.