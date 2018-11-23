BOISE — No. 21 Utah State's dream of winning a conference title remains alive, but it needs to beat No. 23 Boise State on the dreaded Smurf Turf first.

And that's no small feat.

"It’s round eight for us. It’s a chance to win a division championship. You have to win your division before you get in the championship game. The goal for us is still out there, which is to win the Mountain West. I’m sure that was Boise State’s goal to start the season, just like it was our goal. That game is not this weekend. This weekend is round eight to see who can win," said head coach Matt Wells in his weekly press conference. "This isn’t the championship game, it’s a big game because both teams have made it a big game. Respect to both teams is the way I look at it. It’s a big game because both teams have put themselves in position to win the Mountain Division."

"This is what you’re here for: to play for a chance to go to the Mountain West Championship game," said senior linebacker Chase Christiansen. "It’s kind of all your aspirations and dreams coming to fruition as a player. You work really hard all year long for the opportunity that you have right in front of you, so it’s really exciting. For myself and all the other guys, we can’t wait to play."

Even though the Aggies are unbeaten in conference play, a loss to the Broncos would give Boise State the tie-breaker and the division title. Not only that, but whichever team emerges victorious on what will undoubtedly be a freezing Saturday night will earn home-field advantage for the Mountain West Conference Championship Game on Dec. 1.

But stopping Boise State on their trademarked blue field is never an easy task. First off, the Aggies have to worry about senior QB Brett Rypien, who has 3,270 yards passing and 28 touchdowns to his name.

"Brett Rypien is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play in this conference and what a compliment," said Wells. "He’s tough and I see him get knocked down, but he gets right back up. He’s a tough dude. He’s their guy and is their leader. He’s one of the best to ever play in this league."

Plus, Utah State needs to also watch out for 1,015-yard rusher Alexander Mattison, who has 13 touchdowns of his own. However, the Aggies are going to focus on what they've done well all season long: Stopping the run.

"You have to stop the run. That’s where we always start," said Christiansen. "They’ve got good players, so we have to bring our A game. We know that. We are excited for the challenge."

In addition, Utah State has a solid quarterback in Jordan Love, who has learned and improved a lot since the last time the Aggies and Broncos faced off. "He is more mature, wiser and wanted it more. Since day one, since he came in last year and came in and got the starting position, I knew he was going to be great," said senior wide receiver Aaren Vaughns. "As you can see from the previous plays that he’s been doing so far since he’s been in, he’s been excellent to me. He’s comfortable in the pocket. He trusts his linemen. He trusts his receiving corps. It’s just a great feeling."

And while the prospect of getting home-field advantage for the MWC Championship Game looms large over this game, the Aggies are focused on getting the big win at Boise State and nothing else.

"We’ve anticipated that if we’re going to go to the championship game, it’s going to have to go through Boise. But, anytime you have a big game, it’s almost nice to just focus on that. There’s not really anything else going on. It’s either we beat them and we go to the championship game or we don’t. So, it’s very cut and dry as to what we need to do. There is not a lot of distraction besides that," said Christiansen.