PROVO — In a battle of two dominant programs of this past decade Layton defeated Maple Mountain 51-18 Tuesday night in the Wrestling Against Cancer Duals hosted by Provo High School.

The bouts started at 220 pounds and Maple Mountain actually took an early lead in the bout thanks to pin by Kalvin Smith (220 pounds) and a hard-fought 4-2 decision earned by Brock Morris (106) over Quade Smith. Sandwiched between this was a win by pin by Layton's Jon Hunt at 285 pounds.

Then the table turned for the Lancers as they won the next four bouts. They got a forfeit victories at 113 and 120 pounds while Jaron Priest slipped past Maple Mountain's Declan Morris 4-3 in the bout at 126 pounds. Gage Howard then won by pin at 132 pounds to put Layton out in front 27-9.

There was a double forfeit at 138 pounds but then Layton won the next bout at 145 pounds by forfeit while Paden Memmott (152 won by pin. This extended the Lancer lead to 45-9.

In one of the best matches of the dual Maple Mountain's Andrew Jensen decisioned Layton's Canyon Brann 5-4 at 160 pounds. Maple Mountain got its last win of the night when Zack Johnson (170) secured a fall.

Layton then closed out the dual with two wins by pin by Alec Bolingbroke (182) and Cole Faust (195).

Provo 54 Timpview 27: Provo used eight forfeit victories and a pin by Alexa Camacho at 126 pounds to defeat its rival. The best match of the night was at 152 pounds when Chaid Allred of Timpview won in sudden victory 11-9 over the Bulldogs' Ammon Hill. Isaac Nelson (195) and Waisale Muavesi (285) won by pin for Timpview.

West 45 American Leadership Academy 21: West won its opening dual meet against American Leadership Academy (ALA) 54-21 coming out strong with wins by pin by Jayden Johnson (220) and Jesse Ahsee (285).

ALA got a win at 106 pounds as Kendal Rasmussen won by pin.

West then bounced back and took total control of the match with four straight wins. Drew Lang (113), Ahmed Eftin (120), and Mia May (132) won by pin while Jayden Whitaker (126) won by decision.

With their team now trailing 33-6 ALA's Quenton Mortimer (138) and Cale Miner (145) won by pin to make the tally 33-18 for West.

Jack Lang (152) and Octavio Gutierez (160) extended West's lead to 45-18 with wins by pin.

The two teams had double forfeits at 182 and 195 pounds but ALA's Wes Carroll won at 170 pounds by decision which made the final score 45-21 in favor of the Panthers.

Skyridge 54 West 21: The Panthers couldn't sweep their opponents Tuesday night as Skyridge defeated the Salt Lake City school 54-21.

West started off well with a pin at 285 pounds Jesse Ahsee but Skyridge got on the board when Brayden Jacobsen (106) won a high-scoring and exciting bout against Diego Esparza.

In a battle of highly touted freshmen West's Drew Lang (113 pounds) decisioned Skyridge's Josh Millward 7-3 and the Panthers extended their team lead to 9-6.

But then Skyridge took total control of the dual meet.

A close 4-3 win by Skyridge's Jayden Adamson (119) over Ahmed Eftin tied the score at 9-9 and then the Falcons soared to a huge 33-9 lead with wins by pin by Thageyn Smith (126), Colby Eastmond (132), Hadley Cowan (138), and Braden Rex (145).

West's Jack Lang (152) won by pin to trim the Skyridge lead to 33-15 but Skyridge responded with four straight wins, three by pin. James Hornberger (160), Nathaniel Barlow (170), and Trace Muse (195) secured falls while Tyler Rose (182) won by forfeit. This set of victories pushed Skyridge ahead 54-15.

West got the last win of the night as Jayden Johnson (220) won by pin.

Westlake 45 Skyridge 31: The Thunder opened up their season in fine form with a nice 45-31 win against the Skyridge Falcons.

The bouts started at 220 pounds and Westlake got on board with a pin Anthony Stockwell. This was followed by another fall by Casey Montoya (285).

The action turned back to the light weights and Jace Bower (106) kept it going for the Thunder with a pin putting Skyridge out to a commanding 18-0 lead.

Skyridge cracked the scoreboard when Josh Millward (113) won by pin.

With the score at 18-6, Westlake regained momentum Tucker Butler earned a 10-6 win over Jayden Adamson at 120 pounds.

Returning state champion Jacob Finlinson (126) gave Westlake another win, this one by pin, to put Westlake out in front 27-6.

Skyridge stormed back with three straight wins to trim Westlake's lead to 27-21. Colby Eastmond (132) and Brandon Rex (145) won by pin and sandwiched in between those two bouts was an exciting 9-7 win by Hadley Cowan (138) over Westlake's Calvin Bishop.

Westlake stopped the Falcon surge when Trent Taylor (152) earned a pin. But Skyridge's James Hornberger (160) also secured a major decision and the dual was still in doubt at 33-25.

But Westlake won two of the next three matches by pin with Gabriel Stastny (170) and Zach Warren (195). Skyridge's Trace Muse won by pin at 182 pounds but by that time Westlake had clinched the victory.

Westlake 55 Corner Canyon 15: Riding high after an emotional win over Skyridge, the Thunder crackled when it defeated Corner Canyon 55-15.

The Chargers were short handed missing several varsity wrestlers coming off the championship run by the football program.

Jayden Royce (113), Phillip Bachtell (120), Jacob Finlinson (132), Calvin Bishop (138), Zachary West (145), Trent Taylor (152), Brock Page (160), Brice Page (170), Yijath Torbay (182), Zach Warren (195) and Anthony Stockwell were victorious for the Thunder.

Corner Canyon got victories by Aaron Wilcox (285), Brigham Bagley (106) and Ryker Mathews (126).