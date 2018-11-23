One year after the Utes' blowout victory over BYU in 1988, the Ty Detmer-led Cougars bounced back with a 70-31 drubbing of the Utes, setting a record for most points scored by a winner in the rivalry game. In a salute to the days BYU dominated this rivalry, columnist Dick Harmon sat down with Detmer at his T14 Ranch in Texas while the Heisman winner recounted the memorable BYU victory.

Dick Harmon: Hey this is Dick Harmon, thanks for listening to all of our Rivaly Week coverage this week. In this special edition of Cougar Insiders, I got the chance to reminisce with Ty Detmer about one of the most incredible games in rivarly history. So here it is, my conversation with Ty Detmer at his ranch in Texas about the 1989 game about the blowout win over the Utes.

That game you guys came out and scored on eight consecutive possessions, you scored 70 something points. What was it like being out there?

Ty Detmer: I don't know. They beat us the year before. So we were ready for them. And Scott Mitchell got hurt, I think during the week of practice, they were scrimmaging and somebody rolled up into him. And so I've always told him he owed me like 300 more yards, because had he been playing they probably would have scored more, and I would have got to keep playing more. But yeah, it was was just kind of one of those things where we were ready and we were dialed in and ticked from the year before. And it was just right down the field every drive, and I think we scored 7 out of 7 attempts in the first half, and then only played one more series in the third quarter and scored on it. And then they scored a few points and LaVell, I remember him saying, hey, if they score a couple more just be ready to go back in. But that game too, it was like start of the fourth quarter and I had to go to the bathroom bad. So I asked coach, can I run up and go to the bathroom, he's like, yeah, go ahead just be quick, and I run up and the door's locked to the dressing room. So I run in my full pads in to the normal bathroom and fans are telling me, hey, good job. And that never happened, you know, just to go in with the general public. But I can still remember that. It was like we were killing them so much, and then the game was taking a longer time because of the scoring and I was like, I gotta go. I can't wait, you know, it’s the start of the fourth, no way I'll make it.

DH: There was a place near the goal line that you guys had a draw. What happened there?

TD: So we ran draw trap and we were on the 5-yard-line going in, and I remember dropping back and I eyeballed the linebacker to get him to drop and I just see him dropping back. He lined up on the goal line and he dropped 5 yards deep into the end zone and I hand it off and he had no idea. I don't even think we blocked him and the running back made it to the end zone before he could even react, you know. But it was like, you’re on the goal line — he shouldn't drop back at all. I don't know what happened, whether when Scott got hurt they thought, we've got no chance or what, but their defense didn't have a good game.

DH: Let's go down some of the personnel you were working with, like your offensive line, who your running backs were. Fred Whittingham, for instance was, I believe, was the running back in that game. He scored 10 points or something like that. Jason Chaffetz, who became an U.S. Congressman, was your kicker. I mean, go down and tell us some of the people that were on that game.

TD: We were pretty junior/senior heavy that year. So we had a group back that we'd played a lot together as sophomores. Well, that was my sophomore year, but that had played quite a bit. So Matt Bellini was a junior, Freddy Whittingham, I think, was a senior, he was fullback. I think our tackles were Brian White and Mike Keim, I believe. And then Bob Stephens was the center. You know, we just had guys that had played and had experience and a good group. Chris Smith had kind of taken over at tight end that year. Travis McBeth was playing too. I think Darren Handley was '88, but he might have been there with with them as well. And then receivers, you know, we had Jeff Frandsen was playing some then, I think Andy Boyce was coming on that year. So we just had a group that had played together for a year. It was my first year starting, but it was I think near the last game of the season. So we'd played that full season. You had, you know Mike Salido and Mike O’Brien and just you know, guys that had played a lot of football. And so we were ready to go. And I think everybody remembered that last year's game and were pretty dialed in.

DH: Now a lot of people who may not remember if they're not old-time fans, that Fred Whittingham, who is now coaching with his brother, Kyle, was a very serviceable fullback, I believe on your offense. Could you talk a little bit about Freddie Whittingham and what he was like? People who are not all time fans may not realize what he was.

TD: Freddie was a character. I mean, he was a guy always making a wisecrack and still does today. You know, we still keep in touch, you know, at least once a month or so, he'll check in or I'll send him a message after a win or something. But he's a character. You know, he's not very tall. But he was a stout fullback. He's smart. He understood the game, he caught the ball well out of the backfield. So, he was perfect type of fullback for BYU. And you know, he brought a lot to the huddle and to the team, just in his attitude and charisma and his work ethic. He worked at it. You know, I think all the Whittinghams had that instilled in them. And him being a shorter player, he had to work at it, you know, to get there. And he did. I think he might have been the guy that ran the draw trap for that touchdown. You know, he just was a sharp player. He understood it. But he was a lot of fun. And, you know, we laugh and joke and have a good time all the time.

DH: What was your favorite play from that game?

TD: I don't really remember specific plays from that game. I know, my senior year we threw a long touchdown pass, I think 96 yards to Eric Drage on that one. But that year, I don't remember a lot from that game. I mean, things were just happening. There wasn't a play that I can remember that really stood out in it.

DH: Just everything kind of worked. So nothing stood out.

TD: Yeah, it's like, you know, when you're having a bad game, and then you pop and hit a big play. Like, I remember that one. And this one was just like, everything was happening, like it was supposed to, so it's not really that memorable.

DH: Did you start feeling sorry for them?

TD: No. No, because they poured it on us the year before. I think they put 55 on us. Yeah, yeah, I don't remember the exact score. But we didn't feel sorry at all, I don't think.

DH: How many members of that team, you said Freddie Whittingham, you keep up with him

TD: Travis MacBeth, his boy went to Highland High School where my daughter goes. So he's been to a few games. He actually called me a couple days ago. They're going quail hunting and I said, well I'm out of town right now. So I've seen him lately and Bellini and I played golf in Arizona a couple weeks ago and Mike Keim, I talk to him all the time on hunting stuff. Bob Stephens, I would see him coaching at Skyridge, see Bob at different things. And like I said, Freddie and I still keep in touch quite a bit. Mike Salido, you know, with Facebook you you keep up with them a little bit on Facebook. And Michael Brown will make a smart comment on some picture or something. You still keep in touch with some of them that way, but it's like old times when you see them. Dave Anderson I talk to quite a bit, Eric Mortensen, Scott Charlton.

DH: There are two members of your offense, beside yourself — All-American, Heisman Trophy — but I think Matt Bellini became the all-time leading receiver in BYU history while you played with him and then your tight end, Chris Smith, he set an NCAA record for total yards by a tight end, received All-America citations and that. So you had some guys there that you helped, they helped you do something pretty remarkable.

TD: They did. You know, I was lucky to have guys that they were smart, but they were talented too. They weren't the 4-4 NFL prototype guys, Matt — he had bad knees; you know I was teasing him about that golfing. But they were smart, they understood the game, and they were in the right place all the time, and they could make adjustments. You could change things up the line and they knew why you were doing it and then you could talk on the sideline — if they do this again do this, you know. Andy Boyce would be all signal that the same thing but I'm going to run a go this time instead of the slant and it would work. You could do something like that where you're almost making it up as you went along sometimes. Norm Chow probably didn't like it that much, but sometimes it worked.

DH: I love Norm, but you kind of made Norm Chow. You kind of did your own audibles on that too, most of the time.

TD: To his credit, he allowed us to. I think knew that, he trusted us most of the time. There were probably times he's like, these guys. Now, being a coach, when it doesn't work you want to strangle them. But we had a good group that really kind of understood it and and knew the offense and could change it and tweak it as you needed.

DH: Thank you.