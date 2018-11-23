SALT LAKE CITY — Two men wanted in connection with a pair of sex crimes investigations were booked into jail on Thursday.

Steven Eric Graham, 28, of West Jordan, and Jon David Stephens, 49, of Riverdale, each had warrants out for their arrests in separate cases. A $250,000 warrant was issued for Graham, while a warrant with a $2.5 million bail was issued for Stephens.

Bountiful police arrested Stephens Thursday and booked him into the Davis County Jail. Stephens, who is already on the Utah Sex Offender Registry for a prior conviction, was charged Tuesday in 2nd District Court with forcible sodomy and object rape, first-degree felonies, and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

He is accused of sexually assaulting a disabled woman in a house where he was supposed to be doing work for the woman's mother, according to charging documents.

Stephens was convicted of lewdness involving a child in 1997, according to court records. He was convicted of sex abuse of a child in 2000 and was sentenced to one to 15 years at the Utah State Prison.

Graham was also booked into the Salt Lake County Jail. On Monday, he was charged in 3rd District Court with enticing a minor and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second-degree felonies; and sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor.

He is accused of offering juvenile girls $70,000 to have his baby, according to charging documents. In September, police say Graham left a note on a car that four girls had just gotten out of. On the note, Graham also allegedly included his phone number.

He is also accused of sexually assaulting a teenage co-worker in Riverton, and exchanging photographs "of a sexual nature" with teen girls using the apps Snapchat, KIK, Plenty of Fish and TEXTNOW, the charges state.