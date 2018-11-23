1 of 3
Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak yells instructions to his players during game against Hawaii at the Wooden Legacy tournament Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, in Fullerton, Calif.
FULLERTON, Calif. — Utah opened the Wooden Legacy tournament Thursday night with a 90-79 loss to Hawaii at Cal State Fullerton's Titan Gym.

Donnie Tillman and Riley Battin each scored 16 points, season highs for both, but the Utes (2-2) lost their first game to Hawaii (4-1) since 2010 and just their 12th overall.

Utah took a 23-19 lead when Battin made a 3-point shot with 7:07 left in the first half. But that would be the Utes' last basket for the next 5 minutes and 9 seconds.

The Rainbow Warriors embarked on a 9-0 spurt to put themselves ahead, 28-23, with 4:54 left in the half. Tillman made the second of two free throws 27 seconds later to end the scoreless stretch, but Drew Buggs' 3-point basket gave Hawaii a 31-24 advantage with 4:12 left in the half.

Tillman twice narrowed the Utes' deficit to five points: once on a pair of foul shots with 3:43 before halftime, then by using a lay-in to end the drought of baskets with 1:58 remaining.

Brocke Stepteau then gave Hawaii its biggest lead of the half. Stepteau made a 3-pointer while being fouled by the Utes' Parker Van Dyke. Stepteau converted the ensuing free throw, and the Warriors had a 37-28 advantage with 1:39 left in the half.

Hawaii then dominated the first 10 minutes of the second half. Eddie Stansbury scored 10 of his 15 points in a span of 2:51 as the Warriors extended their lead to 64-41 with 9:26 to play. Utah scored just four points in the first 8:16 of the second half.

Hawaii's failure to score a basket in the final 6:12 enabled the Utes to reduce their deficit to seven points with 13.3 seconds left. But the Warriors made 20 of 22 free throws in the final 4:02 to secure the victory. Stepteau finished with a career-high 24 points.

