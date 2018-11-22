Ryan Ronan, Northern Colorado Athletics
Rylin Roberts (left) goes for a kill in WSU's three-set loss to Northern Colorado. Roberts led Weber State with nine kills on the night.
Weber State volleyball’s 2018 season came to an end Thursday night at the Big Sky Championship. WSU fell to Northern Colorado in three-straight sets with scores of 25-13, 26-24 and 25-17.

In the first set, the Wildcats started off slow, falling behind 14-7. The Wildcats couldn’t ever make up the deficit and fell 25-13.

Weber State started the second set off with a 4-0 run. Northern Colorado quickly closed the gap, and the two teams battled point for point until WSU took a 16-13 lead. The Bears came up with an 8-0 run to take a 21-16 lead. The Wildcats didn’t give up and dug out a 5-0 run thanks in large part to Aubrey Saunders-Adams who had three blocks, including one solo.

The second game was at match point in favor of the Bears, and Andrea Hale had a kill to tie everything back up at 24-24. Unfortunately, WSU had two errors to end the second game, and the Bears claimed the second, 26-24.

Weber State started trailing 10-5 in the third set, but it went on a 5-0 run to tie things up 10-10. After that, Northern Colorado went on an 11-5 run to take a 21-15 lead. The Wildcats couldn’t get any footing back and fell 25-17 in the third set to give Northern Colorado the three-set sweep.

The Wildcats were led by Rylin Roberts who had nine kills. Helena Khouri was strong defensively with 18 digs.

WSU ended its season with an 18-10 overall record.

