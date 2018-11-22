Weber State volleyball’s 2018 season came to an end Thursday night at the Big Sky Championship. WSU fell to Northern Colorado in three-straight sets with scores of 25-13, 26-24 and 25-17.

In the first set, the Wildcats started off slow, falling behind 14-7. The Wildcats couldn’t ever make up the deficit and fell 25-13.

Weber State started the second set off with a 4-0 run. Northern Colorado quickly closed the gap, and the two teams battled point for point until WSU took a 16-13 lead. The Bears came up with an 8-0 run to take a 21-16 lead. The Wildcats didn’t give up and dug out a 5-0 run thanks in large part to Aubrey Saunders-Adams who had three blocks, including one solo.

The second game was at match point in favor of the Bears, and Andrea Hale had a kill to tie everything back up at 24-24. Unfortunately, WSU had two errors to end the second game, and the Bears claimed the second, 26-24.

Weber State started trailing 10-5 in the third set, but it went on a 5-0 run to tie things up 10-10. After that, Northern Colorado went on an 11-5 run to take a 21-15 lead. The Wildcats couldn’t get any footing back and fell 25-17 in the third set to give Northern Colorado the three-set sweep.

The Wildcats were led by Rylin Roberts who had nine kills. Helena Khouri was strong defensively with 18 digs.

WSU ended its season with an 18-10 overall record.