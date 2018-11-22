SALT LAKE CITY — Police say a teenage boy evading officers in his vehicle collided with another car in an intersection Thursday, ejecting one person and pinning a second victim in the wreckage.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m, an officer attempted to "make a routine traffic stop," but the 16-year-old boy "took off," said Salt Lake Police Sgt. Bret Hatch. The officer did not pursue the car, because of guidelines against doing so for drivers suspected of minor infractions, Hatch said, but the officer soon noticed it had crashed in the intersection of 900 West and 300 North.

The boy was not injured, and a passenger who fled the scene was not believed to be hurt either, Hatch said, but both people in the other vehicle suffered serious injuries when one was ejected and the other was pinned inside.

Both were transported to a nearby hospital.

The 16-year-old driver was administered a sobriety test and is being investigated for impaired driving and fleeing from an officer. The sergeant said "the violence of the crash" suggests it is possible the boy was also exceeding the speed limit at the time of the collision.

"It doesn't look like there were any brake (marks) from either vehicle," Hatch added.

Police are seeking to question the passenger who fled the scene, who is also believed to be a teenage boy.

The 16-year-old driver had been traveling east, while the other vehicle was going south through the intersection, according to Hatch.