DUCK CREEK VILLAGE, Kane County — A Jeep spun off a mountain road in snowy conditions and rolled down a steep embankment Thursday morning, killing the driver and injuring a passenger, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The Jeep Wrangler was driving east about 10 a.m. on state Route 14, about seven miles west of Duck Creek Village, when the driver lost control and spun off the slick road, rolling about 40 feet down a steep embankment, UHP Sgt. Brady Zaugg said.

Edwin Hackley, 80, of Enoch, Iron County, was ejected and died at the scene. Passenger Karen Hackley, 76, was transported by ambulance to Cedar City Hospital. Her condition was not known.

Troopers say the crash was called in by a passing snowplow driver about 90 minutes after the crash occurred.