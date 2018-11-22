SALT LAKE CITY — It's the most wonderful time of the year for internet scammers.

As the holiday season gets underway, the FBI is warning consumers to be aware of common fraud schemes and telling Utahns what they can do to protect their personal information and report online fraud.

The bureau said now is the season when cybercriminals launch their biggest efforts to victimize consumers.

"It's such a trend to shop online, but there are a lot of dangers that come with that," said FBI Supervisory Special Agent Jeff Collins. Frequently, fraudsters create realistic looking sites that can trick consumers into buying fake goods.

"Sometimes consumers get an email or pop-up on the page they're surfing and it takes them someplace they shouldn't shop," he explained. "They end up purchasing something from a fraudulent website and their identity has been stolen."

He said consumers should try to shop only from reputable familiar sites and use a credit card instead of a debit card to add a layer of protection against fraud.

"It's much easier to get your money refunded (with a credit card) if you fall victim to some sort of fraud," he said. "With a debit card, it can take a month or more to get your money back."

He also encourages consumers to replace their passwords regularly to protect their personal information.

"Change your passwords often and use unique passwords for every website," Collins said. "If one gets compromised, the bad actor can't use that one for other sites, especially your banking."

He advised using long, complex passwords to enhance the safety of your personal information. Watch out for phishing emails or other internet attempts from criminals to lure consumers into compromising their online profile, he added.

He said much of the virtual crime is coming from fraudsters abroad who specifically focus on potential victims in the U.S.

"A large majority are overseas, and they are targeting Americans," he said. "They see it as a unique, target-rich opportunity to go after American citizens."

Collins noted that the Salt Lake City FBI Division is launching digital billboards throughout Salt Lake County, promoting the bureau's Internet Crime Complaint Center or IC3. The center was established as a reliable and convenient mechanism to receive complaints on internet crime from the public, he said.

More information about IC3 can be found at ic3.gov/default.aspx.

Meanwhile, the Utah Division of Consumer Protection is releasing its annual list of shopping tips as the holiday shopping season gets underway. The National Retail Federation estimates 164 million Americans plan to shop over the Thanksgiving weekend with consumers expected to spend $1,007.24 per person, including $637.67 on gifts for family and friends, $215.04 on food, candy and decorations, as well as $154.33 on nongift purchases for themselves and family members.

According to the federation report, retail sales between November and December 2018 are expected to climb to more than $720 billion dollars and for the 12th straight year, gift cards top American's wish list followed by clothing/accessories, books/movies, electronics, home decor, jewelry, personal care items, sporting goods, and home improvement items.

The federation reported that shoppers are expected to buy in-store, on mobile devices, via computer, through text, email and website offers that may also target consumers on social media. With so many shoppers looking for the best deal, state regulators warn this can also make the public vulnerable to spoofed ads.

"As you compare prices and products, take a moment to review the vendors' information," advised Consumer Services Division Director Daniel O'Bannon. "Read other consumer reviews online about that company's customer service. If something looks fishy, maybe that deal is too good to be true."

State consumer advocates urged shoppers to be particularly vigilant in protecting themselves against cybercriminals.

"Don't let con artists or shady companies ruin your holiday," said Francine Giani, executive director of the Utah Department of Commerce. "Make sure to protect your purchases and keep your personal information safe when buying online."

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tips for shopping smart and safe this holiday season

1. Beware of rogue public Wi-Fi spots. Before you connect to any Wi-Fi, make sure the connection is password protected and don't enter personal or credit card information.

2. Secure your smartphone and tablet devices. Only install apps or programs from known sources, keep an eye on your bill, investigate if your battery runs down quickly and don't leave your phone unattended.

3. Keep your anti-virus software up-to-date on your mobile devices and home computer.

4. Don't send cash or wire money for payment.

5. Compare prices, look out for phantom websites. Anyone can create a store online. Confirm the online seller's physical address and phone number in case you have any problems or questions.

6. Avoid counterfeit products. Carefully examine the products you want to buy for signs of missing information (manufacturing information, warranty, product codes, etc.), broken or missing safety seals, different or incomplete packaging, and subtle or obvious changes to a company logo.

7. Make sure your apps are downloaded from a trusted source, such as the Android Market, Apple App Store or the Amazon App Store.

8. Enter financial information only on secure sites. If you initiate a purchase online, look for indicators that the site is secure.

9. Keep a paper trail. Print and save records of all your online transactions, including the product description, price, online receipt and emails in case you need to return a gift after the holidays.

10. Before you purchase, review the refund policy and delivery rates.

11. Consider coupons. Some companies offer discounts via email while some websites collect and list codes for free shipping as well as other discounts. Search for the store with terms like "discount," "coupon" or "free shipping."

12. Read retailer and product reviews.

For more information on how to protect yourself from scams or to file a complaint, log on to the Utah Division of Consumer Protection website at consumerprotection.utah.gov.