Utah State women's basketball (2-2) travels to Reno, Nevada, for a pair of games this weekend at the Nugget Classic. The Aggies open the Classic by taking on USC (4-0) on Friday, Nov. 23, at 5:30 p.m. MT.

Friday's game will be streamed live on the Mountain West Network. Radio coverage will be provided by 92.3 KBLU with Jaden Johnson on the call. Live stats and play-by-play information will be available through Sidearm, while updates will also be provided through the team's social media outlets. Links to each option will be available online prior to every game.

USC seventh-year head coach Mark Trakh has tallied a record of 114-75 during his time in Los Angeles, California, as well as an overall record of 417-278 in his 24 years as a collegiate head coach. Thus far this season, the Trojans are an undefeated 4-0 after posting victories over UC Riverside (73-55), Long Beach State (86-50), UC Santa Barbara (82-39) and Santa Clara (77-46). Overall, USC is led by senior guard Aliyah Mazyck, who averages 18.0 points and 2.3 steals per game, and junior guard Minyon Moore, who averages 6.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game.

Utah State is coming off a 62-57 overtime loss to BYU (3-1) on Tuesday night. Junior guard/forward Shannon Dufficy led the Aggies with 17 points and three steals. Senior guard Rachel Brewster had 14 points and nine rebounds, while freshman guard Steph Gorman also scored in double figures with 13. Senior center Deja Mason led the Aggies on the board with 11 rebounds and also had a game-high five blocks. Utah State shot 34.9 percent (22-of-63) from the field, 31.6 percent (6-of-19) from behind the arc and 58.3 percent (7-of-12) from the free-throw line. BYU shot 38.6 percent (22-of-57) from the floor, 25.0 percent (3-of-12) from the 3-point line and 68.2 percent (15-of-22) from the charity stripe.